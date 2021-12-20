These Under-$40 Stirrup Leggings From Mango Go With Everything

When you think about the fashion trends that have emerged in the past two years, an evident recurring theme is comfort. The explosion of sweatsuit sets, silky pajama co-ords, and the Nap Dress are testaments to people’s desire for clothes that don’t restrict. And now that you’ve made it to the coldest time of the year, you’re likely gravitating towards warm and comfy loungewear. For those seeking to compile an assortment of fleece pants, stretchy leggings, and knit tops without draining their bank accounts, turn to Mango’s cozy loungewear offerings. The Spanish retailer is a sartorial vault for minimalism aficionados especially, as the selections often come in neutral tones and unostentatious designs.

Mango’s current offerings encompass everything from a pair of velvet joggers to a striped satin lace nightgown you can wear with stirrup leggings. Should you want a fashionable onesie, slip into the knitted long jumpsuit. Otherwise, Netflix and chill in an oversized hoodie. Many of the pieces mentioned are under-$100, so you can rest assure that the loungewear additions won’t take a toll on your end-of-the-year financial budget.

Scroll on to browse and shop Mango’s coziest loungewear pieces that you’ll want to snuggle up into for the rest of this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.