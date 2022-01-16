You’ve likely heard that for this year, brown is the new black. The color trend has already been embraced by celebs like Kendall Jenner, who loves wearing head to toe brown in her off-duty looks, and by style gurus like Zendaya on the red carpet. If you want to give the neutral shade a try, too, but don’t know how to create brown outfits or where to get the pieces, simply do all your shopping at H&M. The retailer is a sartorial mecca for fashion girls who are on a budget, but want to test out what’s popular.

The Swedish retailer currently offers over 100 cocoa-hued clothes and accessories options that are both stylish and affordable. To illustrate this, here’s a formula for an under-$100 look: Take H&M’s argyle sweater ($18) below and team it with a pair of wide-leg pants from the brand, which is also $18. Finish with a trendy shacket ($40) and corduroy bucket hat ($13) and voilà — you have a fairly cohesive outfit for a bargain price of $89. For those who want something a little more luxe, H&M has plenty of options, too. Shop a wool-blend coat ($150), a cashmere scarf ($99), or a versatile leather Chelsea boot ($119) all in a chocolate shade.

Are you ready to take on 2022’s most popular neutral shade? If so, read on to shop the smartest brown pieces from H&M.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.