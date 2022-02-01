Winter dressing is an art form. It takes skill to strategically layer garments atop each other just so or to source outerwear that’s equal parts warm and stylish. And some days, it’s a downright challenge to leave the house at all. Why would you want to venture into February’s frigid air when it’s much easier to enshroud yourself in a gigantic blanket and hunker down indoors? It’s not your fault either; blame Mother Nature. Consider this, though: Now’s the time to bust out all the fashionable outfits you can because February is Fashion Month. And if there’s ever a time to pull out all the stops, to put the sartorial pedal to the metal, so to speak, it’s Fashion Month.

Regardless of whether you’ll be attending any Fall/Winter 2022 shows in person or will be tuning in virtually, February is a chance to push yourself out of your comfort zone for the sake of fashion. How about expanding beyond your go-to hues and trying an unexpected winter color combination? And don’t forget about Valentine’s Day, too; the love-themed holiday is the perfect opportunity to adopt a maximalist approach to color by integrating vibrant reds and pinks into your outfit arsenal. Or, if you’re traditionally an under-the-radar minimalist, what about snagging a piece of statement fuzzy outerwear? Not only will a head-turning coat garner you heaps of compliments when out and about (always a bonus), but the furry fabric will keep you absurdly cozy even in the chilliest of temps.

See? Getting dressed in February doesn’t have to be so intimidating — it can actually be fun. Scroll onward for 28 cozy and cute outfits that harness the spirit of Fashion Month and will help you master cold-weather style.

Cold-Weather Cutouts

Yes, you can wear summery, skin-revealing cutouts in the winter — you just need to be smart with how you style them. Try a cutout top — like a K.NGLSEY tank, for instance — and then layer a zip-up sweater or cardigan on top.

Bye-Bye Blue Jeans

ICYMI: The fashion set is retiring their basic blue jeans in favor of colorful denim. Snag a vibrant pair for yourself and pair them with your favorite cozy sweater.

Craftcore Bucket Hat

This winter, why not swap out your beanie for a crochet bucket hat? It’s a nod to the ever-persistent craftcore trend, and the knit cap will keep your head warm all day long.

Excess Fuzz

For those unbearably freezing February days, wrap yourself in an excessively fuzzy coat. The abominable snowman, but make it fashion.

Creams & Khakis

Piece together a causal, errand-running outfit in cream and khaki for an effortlessly refined ensemble. The look is minimal yet still intriguing because of its two-toned color palette.

Prepster-Inspired Argyle

It’s no secret preppy fashion is in the midst of a revival. If you’re interested in tapping into the classic trend but want to add some unique flair, pair an argyle print with another pattern — like a colorful floral.

A Bejeweled Balaclava

So you’ve already mastered the balaclava trend. Why not take a knit hood to the next level and opt for one covered in colorful jewels? Bonus: There’s no need to accessorize with jewelry because your balaclava provides all the shimmer.

A Remixed LBD

The odds are you already have an LBD hanging in your closet right now. Here’s why you should consider adding another one to your wardrobe: When you wear a black dress with interesting details — like an asymmetrical neckline or strategically placed cutouts — it gives the classic item a remixed and contemporary feel.

An Elevated Track Pant

Heading to a workout class at 11:00 a.m. and then lunch with your besties around noon? Easy. Style a sleek pair of track pants with a vivid and textured sweater. Throw on a whimsical beaded necklace, too.

An Edgy Leather Trench

If you love the leather blazer trend, how about snagging a trench made of the edgy hide, too? The coat delivers the same crisp, tailored look of a blazer and it’ll keep you insulated on a chilly day.

A High-Shine Puffer

2022 is the year of shimmer. Sequins, embellishments, metallic materials — you name it, and it’s trending. Winter-ify the look by choosing a reflective, high-shine puffer jacket.

A Party Cardi

Party dressing — aka the trend of wearing clothing that makes you want to boogie and let your hair down — is a joy to participate in. Try a metallic cardigan with statement buttons and an exaggerated collar for a cozy and February-proof take on the look.

A Photographic Print

Let your pants tell the story of your outfit with a photographically printed pair. They provide a maximalist, artistic flair and are a guaranteed conversation-starter. (“Hey, what’s pictured on your pants?”)

An Unexpected Color Combo

If you challenged yourself to take more style risks this year, how about experimenting with an unexpected color combination? Perhaps Bottega green and sunny yellow?

Subtle Checks

Tights are the unsung hero piece of winter fashion. If your outfit is looking a little blah and desperately needs some personality, consider a pair of checkerboard printed tights.

Velvet & Leather Combined

Don’t underestimate the impact contrasting textiles can add to an outfit. Crushed velvet juxtaposed against silky leather makes for an intriguing and luxurious combo.

Break Out The Snow Boots

Weather-proof winter footwear can be cute, you know. The trick is to seek out trending touches — like fuzzy shearling, for example.

Multicolored & Exuberant Knitwear

When the sky is gloomy and the sun is nowhere to be seen, boost your mood with an exuberant and graphic sweater. The more color, the better.

An Ornamental Belt

A core component to maximalism is playful excess — and ornamental belts are exactly that. Add flair to any outfit by clipping one around your waist or hips.

Neutrals With A Pop

Have you grown tired of an all-neutral moment and want to add an unexpected touch? Slip into an eye-popping pair of pumps for a punch of color.

Disco Cowgirl

Make February the month you push yourself to try a new look. Start with a pair of silver cowboy boots for a galactic cowgirl vibe.

Pile On The Textures

Feel like you're zapped out of styling energy? Consider paring contrasting textures together — like croc-embossed leather with a textured knit — for an intriguing outfit with little to no effort required.

A Patchwork Vest

Need a sartorial-induced hit of dopamine? A patchwork vest is a surefire mood-boosting and maximalist statement.

A Valentine’s Day Spirit

Spread love throughout the entirety of the month, not just on Valentine’s Day, by wearing a red and pink color palette. You can opt for separates in the bright shade or find a garment that combines them both.

Fungi Fun

It’s time to get groovy; Psychedelia will be, and already is, a defining aspect of 2022’s fashion. Join in on the trippy, feel-good trend via a fungi-printed garment or accessory.

A Utility Pant

Whether you love them or not, cargo pants are trending in 2022. If you’re not keen on the traditional khaki look, how about a black pair? The dark hue gives the utility pant a more sophisticated look.

A Novelty Handbag

Who needs functionality? Consider a novelty handbag instead of a roomy tote bag or a wear-everyday crossbody. It may not be the most practical, but a whimsical statement purse will surely put a smile on your face every time you carry it.

Layer With Overalls

Don’t forget about overalls. Essentially an elevated adult onesie, the one-piece garment makes for an ideal winter layering piece. Throw on a turtleneck, slip into a pair of overalls, and you’re good to go for whatever the day has in store for you.