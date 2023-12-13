If you’re an East Coaster, you know bundling up for the wintery chill without burying your look under chunky outerwear is a near impossible task this time of year. One New Yorker who’s seemed to master it? Emily Ratajkowski. The model has been serving up endless winter wardrobe inspo ever since the temps first dropped back in October. However, after booking a getaway to Turks and Caicos this weekend — and wearing nothing but barely there bikinis — it seems she’s returned to the Big Apple in a slightly more summery state of mind. On Dec. 12, Ratajkowski styled micro-mini Miu Miu shorts (and a sun-kissed tan) for her first A-list affair since her island vacay.

EmRata spent her Tuesday evening at the label’s store on 57th Street celebrating the launch of its latest “Select” collection. The project initially launched in 2019, and each edition since then includes a curation of a celebrity’s favorite ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewelry, and accessories from the new season. Ratajkowski is the most recent star to front the initiative, and for a limited time, shoppers will be able to purchase her must-have Miu Miu pieces adorned with her personalized label in select stores.

For the collection’s official launch party, EmRata posed for photographers in sleek separates from her collaboration, starting with a black leather matching set. Complete with the aforementioned hot pants-esque shorts and a cropped button-down top, the leather added a wintery feel to the seemingly summer-ready set. In true Miu Miu fashion, her low-waisted bottoms offered a sneak peek at the ribbed white underwear adorned with the label’s logo (a look other fashion It girls like Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of these days). On the accessories front, the My Body author opted for more of-the-moment staples from Miu Miu, including slingback pumps, a top-handle handbag, and a monogrammed belt.

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

EmRata’s assemblage is fresh off the heels of Emma Corrin’s limited collection with Miu Miu, which debuted at George Club in London in late November. While Ratajkowski’s looks gave off major model-off-duty vibes, Corrin’s ensembles featured preppy autumnal numbers straight out of their street style aesthetic. At the Nov. 23 occasion, The Crown actor walked the carpet in a monogrammed blazer which they paired with a striped rugby shirt dress embellished with a feather hem. They rounded out their look with dark academia-inspired accents: cozy loafers and knee-high socks.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

While we await the announcement of the next drop’s host, we rounded up an edit of equally en vogue pieces to help you channel EmRata’s latest look, so all you have to do is press “add to cart.” And if you’re in New York, Miami, or L.A., head to your local Miu Miu store to shop Ratajkowski’s hand-selected designs.