Even if you’re not quite clued into the sports world, you likely caught a clip or two from the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which took place in France from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28 — celebrities like Sophie Turner and Rita Ora were there cheering, after all. It seems the recent spotlight on the game has perhaps sparked interest in the players’ uniform, too, as the rugby shirt trend is alive and well this season. Case in point: The recent Rowing Blazer x Target collab honed in on the top, while Taylor Swift wore Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2023 style out in New York City last month. (Fun fact: The piece sold out on the label’s site just days after the sighting.) Now, rugby top looks are rippling through Instagram, with fashion girls demonstrating cool ways to sport — pun intended — the preppy staple.

Step one of pulling off the look is, of course, deciding on a rugby shirt. While the aforementioned styles are no longer available to shop, don’t worry: a slew of other industry-favorite brands have you covered. For example, Gigi Hadid’s fan-favorite knitwear label, Guest in Residence, recently released cozy cashmere versions. Meanwhile, preppy New York-based brand KULE is always coming out with fun, colorful takes on the classic top (think cheery shades like purple, pink, and orange), and this season is no different — act fast, though, as sizes are selling out.

Once UPS drops off your new top (start tracking it now), you can begin taking it for a spin around town. For some outfit ideas, keep scrolling to discover how fashion insiders are styling their rugby shirts this season.

With Sophisticated Separates

Yes, it is possible to dress up your rugby top for a night out or perhaps even the office (if there’s no strict dress code, that is). Here, influencer Grece Ghanem shows us how: Simply style the look with elevated separates, such as a khaki-colored midi skirt, black and white pumps, and an of-the-moment red bag.

With A See-Through Skirt

Juxtapose two vibes by pairing your casual top with a feminine see-through lace midi skirt. From there, accessorize the intriguing duo with leather boots and dainty jewelry. If you’re planning on recreating this look in the winter, sheer tights are a smart addition to the outfit.

With Hot Pants

Allow your striking striped top to be the center of attention by opting for neutral hot pants on the bottom. Sure, wearing teeny-tiny style right now may not be the most practical choice given the forecast; however, the look is suitable for a low-key day lounging around the house streaming every holiday movie on Netflix. And should you need to step outdoors for some snacks, swap the shorts for a knit trouser.

With Cool Sneakers

Another way to approach the shirt? Team it with equally sporty kicks, like one of Onitsuka Tiger’s popular pairs. Then round things out with a cute mini bag and oversized frames.

With Bright Accents

If your sensibility skews bold and adventurous, take notes from influencer Marianne Theodorsen and team a yellow shirt with punchy purple sneakers and a lime green tote. To ground the look, add light-wash jeans.