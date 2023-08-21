Celebrity pregnancy announcements usually go one of several ways. Sometimes the person publicly posts about it on their social media channel — perhaps by sharing an ultrasound, like Naomi Osaka did, or by baring the bump entirely as Ciara did. Then there are the stars who let the press discover the happy news on their own. For instance: Last week, media outlets reported Ashley Olsen had given birth months ago to a son (no one had a clue!) and today, People exclusively revealed Sienna Miller is pregnant. Though she hasn’t publicly confirmed she’s expecting, her growing belly gave everything away. In photos obtained by the publication, Miller wore a toffee-colored bikini that revealed her visible bump while vacationing in Ibiza.

The stringy two-piece set was your classic triangle style, offering fans a fashion reprieve from the thongkini mania that’s taken hold of everyone this summer. At one point, she styled the swimsuit with a charcoal skirt and a few pieces of jewelry. The Extrapolations actor wore a gold chain necklace and what appeared to be red feather earrings, which added a nice splash of color to her neutral beach look. Prior to her adventures in Ibiza, Miller was spotted vacationing in St. Tropez with her boyfriend Oli Green. And while the details surrounding Miller’s pregnancy is under wraps, we do know this will be her second child; she already shares 10-year-old daughter Marlowe with actor Tom Sturridge.

(+) Miller in the South of France on July 21, 2023. BACKGRID (+) Marlowe & Miller at NYFW. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows INFO 1/2

Will Marlowe be getting a little sister? Or, perhaps a baby brother? Only Miller knows that secret for now, and whether she chooses to share it with the world or not, it’s totally up to her. If we had to venture a guess here, though, she’ll likely keep the gender reveal close to her chest, as the star is notoriously private with her personal life. Miller only has one post on her Instagram account and doesn’t regularly post about Marlowe either, save for bringing her to New York Fashion Week back in Feb. 2023. The mother-and-daughter duo sat front row at Proenza Schouler, with Marlowe rocking a chic gray pantsuit with sneakers and a Dior Saddle bag. (It seems she is following in her mom’s fashionable footsteps.)

If you love Miller’s bohemian-turned-classic style, now and forever, shop similar timeless bikinis to her’s ahead. Trust us when we say these two-pieces won’t become a passé once August ends, so you can bring them back out to play next summer.