In 2018, Emily Ratajkowski was named the face of haircare company Kérastase, and over the past five years, she’s taken a very stylish approach to her ambassadorship role. Her commercials for the brand are always fashion-forward — perhaps she popped up on your TV running through Paris in a metallic mini sometime last year? However, it's Kérastase’s press events where EmRata really leaves her sartorial mark. Case in point: At the most recent get-together in Paris, Ratajkowski wore a little black dress from Marc Jacobs that gave major Posh Spice energy with a hint of French flair.

On Oct. 24, the star touched down in the capital city for the Kérastase Paris Power Talks event at Palais De Tokyo, where she discussed the importance of women’s mentorship and finding self-confidence. Prior to her interview, Ratajkowski struck a pose for the cameras in the aforementioned mini, which is from Marc Jacob’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Her red and black color combo was clearly a nod to the beauty company’s signature French-coded shades. What made Ratajkowski’s look particularly Parisian, however, was the ruby chiffon scarf she tied around her neck — a simple addition that instantly spiced up her understated LBD. The My Body author rounded out her flirty outfit with Miu Miu slingback pumps, an especially popular heel amongst the Hollywood set.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment

Yesterday morning’s event certainly wasn’t the only instance EmRata dressed to impress for a Kérastase occasion. In October 2022, the model wore a red plunging Dior mini with ruched detailing and Rene Caovilla sandals in the same warm hue. Also worth mentioning, for one of her first events with the haircare line in 2018, the A-lister donned a halterneck fringe LWD from Jacquemus, which she paired with brown lace-up sandals from the French label.

(+) Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

If you’re looking to add a little Parisian elegance to your fall wardrobe, try out EmRata’s latest look with the styles ahead.