Seven whopping years — believe it or not, that’s how long The Crown has been streaming on Netflix, captivating viewers around the world with the story behind Queen Elizabeth's reign. But after six seasons of mind-blowing drama, the award-winning hit series is officially coming to a close (*sheds tears*). Ahead of the final six episodes, which drop on Dec. 14, the show’s top-tier cast met up in London yesterday to celebrate their on-screen work and bid farewell to monumental project. And while everyone looked like the belle of the ball for the special occasion, it was Gillian Anderson’s little black dress that grabbed team TZR’s undivided attention. (Really, you should see our Slack channel.)

On Dec. 5, Anderson, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher (aka, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom) on the show, hit the red carpet at London’s The Royal Festival Hall. The actor turned up for the affair in a sexy yet refined LBD. On top, the number featured a sultry see-through polka dot overlay atop a skin-tight corset. With its flared silhouette, the skirt portion of the dress, on the other hand, was especially sophisticated. Anderson’s accessories — an understated black clutch and coordinating sky-high stilettos — tied together the noir ensemble. Finally, simple dangly earrings and a matching chunky diamond bracelet finished the chic look.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

On top of Anderson’s exquisite number, the looks spotted on other cast members, including Emma Corrin and Meg Bellamy, have fans buzzing. The former wowed in a full Miu Miu look, which consisted of a sharp white double-breasted suit jacket and a gauzy floor-length organza skirt. Corrin’s black bow tie was a nice finishing touch. Meanwhile, Bellamy arrived in a sleek white column Valentino dress, Malone Souliers heels, and a handful of Messika jewelry.

(+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Once the series wraps up, perhaps recreating Anderson’s sultry LBD look from last night will help fill The Crown-shaped hole in your heart. Ahead, shop all the styles required to get the look.