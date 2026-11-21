As far back as Jean Harlow — the pre-Code sex symbol known for playing dangerous women in slinky dresses — platinum hair has been a Hollywood staple. Over the years, thanks in no small part to Harlow’s brief but impactful career, the color has become something of a shorthand for “bombshell.” While plenty of starlets have favored shades of the buttery, honey, or dirty variety, many of the celebrities we think of when we hear the descriptor “blonde” — including one of Harlow’s biggest fans, Marilyn Monroe — have opted for the light, bright, and silvery hue made famous by the eponymous Platinum Blonde. And that continues to this day.

In the 1980s, Madonna, a massive fan of Monroe’s, hit the bleach bowl — and, for the most part, never looked back. After years spent experimenting with a host of edgy colors, Gwen Stefani landed pretty firmly on blonde in the early aughts (and, at one point at least, dyed it every week). These days, stars such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Rosé have made platinum blonde hair their baseline color, seldom straying from silvery strands outside of work. Most celebs, however, are more… platinum tourists, taking advantage of the major strides in wig technology to dabble in the color here and there. Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly the queen of this category; the raven-haired businesswoman-turned-actress has turned annual blonde outings into a bit of a tradition at this point.

And that’s just scratching the surface. Scroll on to check out a few of the stars who have lived their best platinum-blonde lives in recent years.

Anya Taylor-Joy

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Though she has experimented with darker hair color — both on-screen and off — the Dune 3 star has made long, platinum-blonde hair her signature.

Sarah Jessica Parker

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Platinum or gray? The similarities between the hues make the silvery shade of blonde the perfect choice for an effortless gray blend, as SJP demonstrated at an event at the New York Public Library.

Paris Hilton

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Arguably the foremost blonde of her generation, Hilton typically stays in more champagne territory. But not always: The DJ-entrepreneur donned a “Targaryen Blonde” shade during an outing in Milan.

Ciara

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The Princess of R&B loves a neutral or beige-blonde blend, but she went full silvery mode at the 2025 ESPY Awards with platinum mermaid waves.

Rosé

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Rosé has been rocking her signature shade for well over five years now, making her one of the most committed card-carrying platinum blondes in Hollywood.

Bella Hadid

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The supermodel spent much of 2026 hopping around the blonde spectrum, including stints with honey hues and more golden fare (plus one notable wig moment). In December 2025, she popped up in Aspen with an especially silvery shade.

Kim Kardashian

About once a year, Kardashian steps out with platinum blonde hair; usually (but not always!) a wig. In 2026, she went for a fluffy, silvery retro bob that gave mid-century movie star vibes.

Beyoncé

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Queen Bey is about as synonymous with honey-blonde hair as Harlow is platinum. So when the pop superstar pops up in a significantly lighter shade — which she does from time to time — it nearly breaks the internet.

Pamela Anderson

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Another iconic blonde, Anderson has always stuck with lighter shades of the color. Still, in more recent years, the actor has stuck firmly in platinum territory.

Cardi B

What hair color hasn’t Cardi B worn (and completely rocked)? The rapper has dabbled in green, purple, and a whole host of natural and unnatural hair colors, including a few platinum-blonde outings.