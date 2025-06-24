Instagram is currently flooded with countless photos of summer getaways — breezy snapshots from Positano, cliffside views in Cinque Terre, and Aperol Spritzes by the sea. But if a trip to Italy isn’t on your calendar this year, Skims is offering the next best thing, no passport necessary. The brand just announced a limited-edition collaboration with the iconic Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli. The campaign imagery — reminiscent of stills from a Paolo Sorrentino film — was shot by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen, and features Kim Kardashian sporting a dramatic hair transformation: a short, textured blonde pixie cut that exudes an air of summery ease.

The Italian cut — which was very popular among movie stars in the 1950s — is shorter than a bob but slightly longer than a classic pixie, typically falling somewhere in between. Kardashian’s version, created by hairstylist Jake Gallagher, features deep waves at the crown that frame her forehead and cheeks, adding both volume and movement. The end result is a style that feels tousled and effortless, yet remains sculptural and refined.

Kardashian paired the blonde cut with a subtle, vacation-ready makeup look. Her skin appears fresh and glowy, with strong, filled-in brows framing her face. Her eyes are tightlined with black eyeliner, lashes subtly lifted, and there’s a hint of sheer color on her lips, cheeks, and lids.

The collection features a range of summer-ready pieces in quintessential Cavalli prints, including swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses. Roberto Cavalli x Skims launches Friday June 27 on Skims.com, in Skims stores, and in select Roberto Cavalli stores.