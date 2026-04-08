The word “iconic” gets thrown around with a little too much frequency. But by its very definition — “a person or thing widely admired, especially for having great influence or significance in a particular sphere,” per Merriam-Webster — Paris Hilton more than qualifies. The preeminent celebutante of the aughts, Hilton has been coining catchphrases, selling out sweatsuits, and causing all that conversation since skyrocketing to fame with 2003’s The Simple Life. Over the ensuing quarter-century, she’s transformed that celebrity into a veritable business empire, one that encompasses fragrance, skin care, a music career, and much more — all rooted in her reputation as the face of 21st-century blonde ambition.

So, naturally, there couldn’t be a more, well, iconic spokesperson to front Paul Mitchell’s Stay Golden campaign. Taking inspiration from the brand’s 1980s Los Angeles roots, the deeply California-coded images take Hilton from the lifeguard station to a drop-top convertible, all with wavy flaxen locks. “It’s very L.A.,” Hilton tells me on a call. “I feel like we captured the Hollywood glamour, blonde-bombshell-meets-beachy vibes … It just means so much to me to partner with Paul Mitchell because they are such an iconic brand that I grew up using.”

The campaign highlights a suite of 10 care, color, and styling products designed specifically for blondes, ranging from shampoo and conditioner to sprays and foams. “I love this whole collection,” says Hilton. “I think it’s so special that Paul Mitchell created an entire collection for blondes. And I’m so proud of how the entire campaign turned out.”

Ahead, Hilton shares her go-to hair tips, reflections on her most legendary blonde moment, the high-tech skin care tools she’s currently “sliving” for, and more.

Courtesy of Paul Mitchell

Do you have any favorites from the collection?

I am in love with the Forever Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner. They’re my go-tos for keeping my hair bright, healthy, and blonde. And my favorite product in the collection is probably the 15-In-1 Spray. Being a mom, a CEO, a pop star, a DJ, an advocate, a designer, and the other million things I do, I’m always on the go and very busy. So I really love it when a product multitasks with me and just keeps my hair super healthy and strong. I’m just loving the whole collection and being the face of it.

You have been many shades of blonde over the years — but do you have any particular favorite?

I really love platinum blonde, especially my little bob era in the 2000s. I think that was such a moment. Recently, I have been doing the platinum blonde look, which I love. It’s just so bright and beautiful. And I always come back to my Y2K blonde waves. I think they’re timeless, and I always feel really confident [in them]. Experimenting with different blonde looks has always been so much fun for me. I always love surprising my fans with new looks.

What’s your number one tip for maintaining blonde hair?

I’m constantly doing my hair for photo shoots, red carpets, events, and everything else. So protection is super important, especially being blonde. I’m always looking for formulas that are nourishing and have multiuse benefits. And again, the Forever Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner, they really just keep my hair so bright and feeling healthy. Hydration is also super important, so I’m obsessed with the 15-In-1 Mask. It really works, and it’s just the perfect mask for blondes.

Circling back a little bit, you talked about your Y2K blonde. Y2K in general is having such a moment right now, as I’m sure you know. Are there any trends from the era that haven’t come back yet that you’d like to see make a return?

I love that Y2K beauty is having such a big moment again. It’s so nostalgic for me. And I feel like I’m the face of Y2K beauty and fashion. So I love it. And something I would love to see more of is the crimped, wavy hair. I feel like I’m going to start seeing it more now that Coachella and festival season are about to start. It just looks like a mermaid goddess, and I’m obsessed with that. And I feel like we did that in the campaign, [and it] looked so, so gorgeous.

Courtesy of Paul Mitchell

Are there any current beauty trends that you’re “sliving” for at the moment?

I’m such an undercover nerd, and I’m obsessed with all of the latest technology, gadgets, and high-tech beauty equipment. I’m obsessed with red light therapy, and this red light bed called the NeoLight. I go in it every single morning. I love the red light sauna. And then I have this cryotherapy machine, CryoBuilt, which is amazing. I do that every morning and sometimes at night as well. And my number one thing is my hyperbaric chamber, which is an oxygen chamber, the number one thing for longevity. I’m obsessed with all of it.

What beauty product has been in your rotation the longest?

The Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Sculpting Foam [is] just one of those products that I’ve always loved. It gives my hair volume and structure, but it still feels soft and touchable. So I love that one.

Your fragrances are also legendary. And I have to ask: How do you pick which one to wear? Is it kind of a vibes-based thing, or do you have specific fragrances that you wear for specific occasions?

It depends. I’m really lucky, I’m about to release my 32nd fragrance. So I literally have more than enough for every day of the month. I love it. I’m very vibes-based: what is happening, what kind of mood I’m in, or if it’s date night. Iconic is my newest one, and I am obsessed with it. I wear it every single day. I love it. It just puts me in the best mood. And I love when people ask me, “What’s the name of it? Oh my God, you smell so amazing! What’s your fragrance?” I’m like, “Iconic.” It just sounds amazing.

I created one of my fragrances, called Love Rush, for my wedding, and it’s the one I wore on my wedding day. So when I’m feeling romantic or going on date night with Carter, I love to wear that one, because I feel like a fragrance is one of your most important accessories and your trademark. And I love that all of my perfumes are from different eras of my life, and they all have special memories. It makes me so proud to have created such an incredible perfume empire.

Are you into layering? I feel like on TikTok, the girls are all about layering fragrances these days.

Yeah, I love layering. And since I have so many to layer with, it’s a lot of fun. And I love layering Iconic with Love Rush. It smells epic.

What are three skin care products that you would never go without in the summertime?

I’m obsessed with everything from my skin care line, Parívie. I’ve always been obsessed with skin care, so this is something that I put my all into. And I never go without my Parívie That’s Radiant Daily Purifying Cleanser. It removes everything, all your makeup. It doesn’t dry out your skin, which is so important in the summer. And I also am obsessed with my Parívie That’s Smooth Skin Perfecting Elixir. It just keeps my skin looking bright and even, and it’s amazing. And lastly, my new Parívie That’s Cool Daily Eye Cream, which I just released this month, and it’s just epic. It makes your eyes look refreshed, it feels cool when you put it on, and everyone has just been loving [it], so I’m really proud of it and can’t wait to make more products.

Who would you say are your summer icons?

Marilyn Monroe has always been one of my biggest inspirations. I just always loved her Old Hollywood glamour, and she’s just so gorgeous, and iconic, and timeless. I’ve looked up to her my whole life.

To wrap things up: How would you describe your summer 2026 vibe?

“Sliving for a living.”

Perfect. That will also be my summer 2026 vibe.

Loves it.