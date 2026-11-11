Fun fact about the term “platinum blonde”: It was actually whipped up by Howard Hughes (aviator, film producer, billionaire playboy) and his team of PR pros as a way to drum up interest in Jean Harlow, the hyper-flaxen star of his film Hell’s Angels. Harlow allegedly achieved her sterling locks through a concoction consisting of hydrogen peroxide, bleach, soap, and ammonia; thankfully, nearly a century later, there are much easier ways to live the platinum-blonde life. There are gentler dyeing methods, of course, but the safest route of all is a wig — like the surprisingly affordable one Bella Hadid just wore to a Colorado hockey game.

The supermodel donned the synthetic strands at the Colorado Avalanche’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, held at the Ball Arena in Denver. Rocking a stealthy-celeb baseball cap and a hockey jersey over a hooded sweatshirt, Hadid looked every bit the sports fan. She topped off the “incognito mode” look with a bleached-blonde wig that hit right around the collarbone (firmly lob territory). And it was, without a doubt, a wig — and a shockingly affordable one at that. On her Instagram stories, Hadid posted a snap of the Spirit Halloween packaging, with the caption “Btw yes guys it was a wig from Spirit Halloween I was too lazy to do my hair” [sic].

(+) Andrew Maclean/National Hockey League/Getty Images (+) @bellahadid INFO 1/2

If you are interested in a more permanent approach to light and cool blonde hair, keep in mind that the upkeep is not for the faint of heart: As hairstylist Natalia Rojas told TZR, shades like the glowy, platinum-adjacent frosted pearl require “regular root touch-ups and toning appointments... along with moisture treatments to keep the hair healthy.” So test-driving the shade first with a silvery wig might not be such a bad idea.