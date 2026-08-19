Happy birthday, Marilyn Monroe! This year, the icon is celebrated on what would have been her 100th birthday. With her signature platinum-blonde curls and red lipstick, Monroe (originally named Norma Jeane Mortenson) created a captivating persona that impacted people around the world and pop culture at large, particularly within the fashion community.

While Versace's colorful print of Andy Warhol's portrait of Monroe is among the star’s most iconic fashion homages, there are plenty of inspired runway moments to look back. For Fall 1995, Mugler's show featured a red plumed dress in tribute to Monroe and Jane Russell's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes costumes. And for Fall 2005, Alexander McQueen included two looks in his ‘40s and ‘50s-themed collection in honor of the late actor. Plus, who could forget Gigi Hadid's multiple references to Monroe while walking for brands like Max Mara and Moschino in the 2010s?

Naturally, plenty of stylish brands have joined this year's festivities with collaborations in partnership with Monroe's estate. Barbie created a limited-edition doll for its Barbie Signature collection, complete with a pink dress inspired by the iconic "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend" performance. Guess has embraced Monroe's bombshell look with a new line of dresses, bustiers, and jeans, and Aurate released a glamorous capsule nodding to her favorite jewels (including the star's famed Moon of Baroda pendant).

It's clear that Monroe's legacy has remained a constant inspiration for designers — and will inspire style moments for centuries to come. Reminisce on her most memorable runway tributes below.

Versace Spring 1991

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For his Spring 1991 collection, Gianni Versace made a splash with “Pop Art” prints of Andy Warhol’s Monroe portraits on dresses and separates. The multicolored pieces were worn on the runway by Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, and later modeled in its associated campaign by Linda Evangelista. Today, they’ve become highly sought-after collectors’ items (and rightfully so).

Thierry Mugler Fall 1995 Haute Couture

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Thierry Mugler loved a film reference — as exhibited by this look from his Fall 1995 Haute Couture show. On the catwalk, Eva Herzigova modeled a glittering corseted red gown with a matching feathered coat and necklace inspired by Monroe and Jane Russell’s costumes from 1953’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. A puffed blonde hairstyle completed the cinematic moment, which Cardi B later revived at the 2021 Paris opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit.

Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Fall 1997

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For his Fall 1997 collection, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac included an homage to Monroe with a black floor-length slip-style dress, as worn by supermodel Helena Christensen. The piece featured a black-and-white print of the actor — complete with her famous curls — that accompanied the collection’s many references to pop culture.

Alexander McQueen Fall 2005

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Alexander McQueen played with two takes on Monroe’s signature style in his Fall 2005 show. First, a blonde model stepped out in a low-cut top and skirt with a beige trench coat reminiscent of Monroe’s go-to off-duty wardrobe. Another look featured a pleated silver dress nodding to Monroe’s famous outfit from 1955’s The Seven Year Itch. Both ensembles were on-theme for the collection, which was inspired by the style of the ‘40s and ‘50s.

Max Mara Fall 2015

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Gigi Hadid opened Max Mara’s Fall 2015 show clutching the front of her camel coat just like Monroe did. It was an intentional direction, as the collection was inspired by Monroe’s off-camera style and iconic beach photos from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Versace Spring 2018

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Warhol’s “Pop Art” portraits of Monroe returned in Versace’s Spring 2018 collection, where Donatella Versace brought them back in numerous dresses, shoes, and accessories. The reissue was part of a 20th anniversary tribute to Gianni Versace’s passing, which also included his famous “Barocco” swirl, butterfly, starfish, and Vogue magazine prints.

Moschino Fall 2018

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Hadid would embody Monroe a second time on Moschino’s Fall 2018 runway, wearing a green evening gown and a curled blonde hairdo. The model’s appearance added to the lineup of ‘60s-inspired skirt suits and hairstyles, as creative directed by Jeremy Scott, which referenced the rumored rivalry between Monroe and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, as well as the conspiracy theory that Monroe knew of aliens’ existence.

Loewe Fall 2019 Men’s

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Jonathan Anderson’s first Loewe men’s show included a silky button-up covered in large prints of Monroe. The cinematic Fall 2019 piece was a key example of the designer’s love of Hollywood and film, which continued in his future collections, front rows, and campaigns for the brand — plus costume designer stints for Luca Guadagnino’s movies Challengers and Queer.

Marc Jacobs Fall 2024

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In his Fall 2024 collection, Marc Jacobs showed a white dress in the same silhouette as Monroe’s windswept style from The Seven Year Itch. The dramatic style was complete with wide-soled heels, adding to the whimsical collection inspired by paper dolls.