Anya Taylor-Joy knows how to play the part of a witchy woman. Not to say the actor doesn’t have range; her Emma Woodhouse was pitch-perfect, and there’s an entire generation that best knows her as Mario’s beloved Princess Peach. But many of her most iconic roles — including her breakout in The Witch and her (minor spoiler!) upcoming turn in Dune 3 — really lean into her inherent ethereality. And so does her latest shoot for The Hollywood Reporter, which sees Taylor-Joy hitting the beach with long, dark nails and a vampy deep berry lip.

For the cover story of the June 16th edition of the trade publication, shot by photographer Myles Hendrik, the Furiosa star hit sea and sand in a series of gauzy, lacy, and silky garments—mostly in white and soft hues of pink and yellow—by designers including Magda Butrym, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Rabanne. To juxtapose the soft styling, Taylor-Joy’s longtime makeup artist Georgie Eisdell gave the actor a rich berry lip that would look right at home in a silent film. It served as the focal point of the makeup, which was otherwise quite pared-back and natural.

That’s not to say the rest of the glam was pared-back, however: On her fingertips, Taylor-Joy wore a set of long almond nails, swathed in dark (potentially even black?) polish. The nails were created by celebrity manicurist Kim Truong, who filed them into sharp points at the ends for maximum claw effect. Completing the witchy beauty trifecta, hairstylist Gregory Russell styled the star’s signature platinum blonde mane into the subtlest of beach waves, with the perfect hint of texture.

Taylor-Joy is on a bit of a cover girl streak; the Lucky lead is also gracing the most recent issue of L’Officiel, in a whimsical shoot photographed and directed by surrealist star Szilveszter Makó.