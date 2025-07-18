Ciara is no stranger to switching up her look — especially when it comes to her hair. From silver platinum strands and soft face-framing highlights to French curl braids and shaggy lobs, the singer has tried it all and, somehow, she’s been able to make each hairstyle her own. Her latest transformation came at the 2025 ESPY Awards, where she debuted a fresh platinum blonde hair color with deep brown roots. Walking arm in arm with her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, Ciara’s new look was styled in soft, flowing waves that fell down her back and a sleek middle part. The color popped against her skin, and the waves gave her an effortless vibe. She kept things glowing with fresh makeup, opting for bold, sculpted brows, a touch of highlighter for that lit-from-within look, bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and light pink nails that tied everything together.

As for her outfit, Ciara wore a semi-sheer beige gown covered in silver, sparkling sequins. The off-the-shoulder dress featured long sleeves, a floor-length skirt, and a high slit in the back. She completed the ensemble with white lace-up heels, a diamond choker, and a stack of matching rings.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

This isn’t Ciara’s first time with blonde hair. In fact, she has sported the shade several times earlier this year. In June, she went to a New York Liberty WNBA game with honey blonde shade. She also attended this year’s Met Gala with a blonde pixie cut. Ciara clearly loves experimenting with blonde, and it’s understandable — the color definitely suits her.