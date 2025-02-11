With her signature bouncy blowout and voluminous bangs, Sabrina Carpenter has quickly become one of pop music’s most iconic blondes. That said, she’s clearly been influenced by a few that came before her, including Madonna. The “Please Please Please” singer has channeled the Material Girl a few ways already, from her naughty lyrics and theatrical stage performances to wearing her actual Michael Kors dress, but now she’s taken the inspiration to a whole new level. Carpenter was just announced as the cover star for Vogue’s March 2025 issue, and the shoot is a send up to early ‘90s Madonna — right down to her icy, platinum hair and pointy bra.

Even at only 25 year old, the Short n’ Sweet singer has proven to have an appreciation for the past when it comes to her references. For example, her backless Grammy’s gown was a nod to Shirley MacLaine in What a Way to Go, and her performance took inspiration from Goldie Hawn’s 1970s variety show. As a current reigning powerhouse of pop music, Carpenter paying homage to Madonna only makes sense, so she paired up with the best possible person to do so: photographer Steven Meisel, who’s shot the “Like a Virgin” singer many times throughout the years. And yes, that includes the platinum blonde era Carpenter is channeling in her new Vogue spread.

Obviously Madonna has had a wide variety of iconic looks over her decades-long career, and Carpenter and Meisel combined a few for the new shoot. Dressed in a series of glamorous and sultry looks including a satin corset dress (complete with semi pointy bra), a Chanel two-piece set, Tiffany jewels, a Burberry sequin halter dress, and a strapless Prada gown, she’s giving a wink to Madonna’s “Material Girl” video, which was actually inspired by Marilyn Monroe — and you can see influence from both in the styling. However, the platinum blonde hair, styled by Guido Palau and colored by Lena Ott, looks more like the way the “Vogue” singer wore hers a few years later.

For the full transformation, Ott gave Carpenter an all-over white-blonde hue, significantly brightening up her usual honey blonde and ditching her contrasting roots. For the styling, set the “Espresso” singer’s hair in more sculpted, Old Hollywood inspired curls, with her signature bangs swooped up and away from her face. The entire effect is a not-so-subtle tribute to Meisel’s Marilyn-inspired Vanity Fair cover from 1991.

Makeup by celebrity-favorite Dame Pat McGrath was the finishing touch in creating Carpenter’s Madonna moment. With dark, defined brows, a ‘90s red-brown lip, and a sharp cat eye, she’s truly the spitting image of the “Borderline” singer and a distinct departure from her go-to coquette-ish makeup with mega-highlighted cheeks and bright blush. As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and this shoot proves that Carpenter has nothing but respect for the boundary-breaking blondes who set the stage before her.