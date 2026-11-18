More than a decade after experiencing one of the most legendary ingenue sprints in Hollywood history (including fronting a global blockbuster franchise and winning an Oscar), Jennifer Lawrence has embarked on a new adventure: Brand founder, in the form of the biology-driven hair care brand mes Beauty. And she’s approaching this new chapter with the same work ethic and commitment that has defined her film career — as demonstrated by the very (literally) on-brand slicked-back hairstyle she just wore to her most recent red-carpet outing.

Fresh off a showstopping appearance at the New York City premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Lawrence attended WWD's 2026 Beauty Inc Awards on Nov. 17. The actor-entrepreneur donned a tuxedo jacket and feathered mini skirt from Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, Fred Leighton jewels, and one very hydro hairstyle — wet-looking, slicked-back strands that whooshed straight off her face and down her back.

The look was crafted by hairstylist Jimmy Paul, who, presumably, made use of one mes Beauty product in particular: The Multitask Repair Mask, a leave-in treatment which is touted by the brand for its ability to create slicked-back styles while boosting hair health. If so, that means Lawrence was re-enforcing her strands while promoting her business — a multi-tasker indeed.

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To complement the sleek and chic hairstyle, makeup artist Nina Park gave the star one of her signature painterly visages, including airbrushed skin, wet-looking, slightly overlined lips, and liner-rimmed upper lids.