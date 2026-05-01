Like many a Hollywood star, Sarah Jessica Parker has done her fair share of hair color experimentation. (Fun fact: As a child, she played Annie in the Broadway musical of the same name — so yes, she’s technically been a redhead, too.) But she is, without a doubt, most famous as a blonde; usually curly or wavy, sometimes straight, occasionally short, but always flaxen. Still, even the blondest among us can go blonder still, and it appears that that just might be the case with SJP. When welcoming Queen Camilla to the New York Public Library on April 29, the actor did so with bold, face-framing platinum highlights.

The Sex and the City star and avid reader greeted the queen consort in a sophisticated double-breasted Swiss dot dress with a lace-accented Peter Pan collar and padded shoulders. And her hair was equally eye-catching: Parted to the side and directed to the right, with almost white-blonde platinum highlights centered around the face and swept through the mid-lengths to ends throughout the head. The base appeared to primarily consist of softer, ash-blonde tones, though there were certainly some gold-leaning shades woven through as well.

While there’s no confirmation as to whether or not she has, in fact, gone lighter in recent months — she’s favored the lighter side of the blonde spectrum for a while now — if she has, the timing is impeccable: As several hairstylists told TZR earlier this year, spring 2026 will be all about blonde, including the highlight-focused, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-inspired “Satin Blonde,” and the luxurious “Hamptons Blonde” (perfect for the aspiring Carrie Bradshaws.)

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Parker’s attendance at the event wasn’t just due to her status as an iconic New Yorker; the actor, who has her own imprint with the independent publisher Zando, is a true bibliophile, even serving as one of five judges for the 2025 Booker Prize (and reading a whopping 153 books to do so).