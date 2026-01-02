Rather than waiting until January to hit the reset button on her look, Bella Hadid got a jumpstart on her new-year-new-you transformation by debuting a dramatic new hair color during the final days of 2025. On Dec. 29, the supermodel was spotted out on a coffee run in Aspen with fresh icy platinum blonde hair. While Hadid has been honey blonde since the Cannes Film Festival in May, this is her boldest — and lightest — color to date.

On her outing, Hadid’s long frosty strands were topped with a Poncho Outdoors baseball cap. She also fully leaned into the après ski vibes of the Colorado ski town with her off-duty outfit that consisted of a Valentino fur coat, black leggings, and tall camel UGG boots. She accessorized her look with a red vintage Chanel caviar tote bag with a matching bandana tied around the strap.

As far as mid-winter hair transformations go, the inclination is to opt for warm, rich shades in lieu of going lighter. While Hadid’s switch-up breaks the status quo, she’s also incredibly on trend — but would you expect anything less from a Zillennial style icon?

(+) Bella Hadid Platinum Hair (+) @nikotyler/Backgrid INFO 1/2

Natalia Rojas, a senior colorist at NYC THE TEAM, previously told TZR that icy beige blondes are having a moment this winter. Consider Hadid’s color the bold supermodel take on the trend.

With 2026 having just officially begun, take Hadid’s unexpected hair change as a sign that the year ahead will be overflowing with exciting beauty moments.