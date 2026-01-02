(Celebrity)
Bella Hadid's Platinum Hair Is As Icy As The Weather Forecast
New year, new hair color.
Rather than waiting until January to hit the reset button on her look, Bella Hadid got a jumpstart on her new-year-new-you transformation by debuting a dramatic new hair color during the final days of 2025. On Dec. 29, the supermodel was spotted out on a coffee run in Aspen with fresh icy platinum blonde hair. While Hadid has been honey blonde since the Cannes Film Festival in May, this is her boldest — and lightest — color to date.
On her outing, Hadid’s long frosty strands were topped with a Poncho Outdoors baseball cap. She also fully leaned into the après ski vibes of the Colorado ski town with her off-duty outfit that consisted of a Valentino fur coat, black leggings, and tall camel UGG boots. She accessorized her look with a red vintage Chanel caviar tote bag with a matching bandana tied around the strap.
As far as mid-winter hair transformations go, the inclination is to opt for warm, rich shades in lieu of going lighter. While Hadid’s switch-up breaks the status quo, she’s also incredibly on trend — but would you expect anything less from a Zillennial style icon?
Natalia Rojas, a senior colorist at NYC THE TEAM, previously told TZR that icy beige blondes are having a moment this winter. Consider Hadid’s color the bold supermodel take on the trend.
With 2026 having just officially begun, take Hadid’s unexpected hair change as a sign that the year ahead will be overflowing with exciting beauty moments.