ICYMI, Kim Kardashian just came back from a pretty incredible vacation — yes, even by KarJenner standards. The jet-setting businesswoman and her sister, Khloé, spent several days in Monaco in early June, taking to the circuits and yachts that the glamorous principality is famous for. But now she’s back home in Los Angeles, and it appears that she’s ready to kick off summer 2026 with a bold transformation: A shiny new platinum blonde bob.

Kardashian was photographed with the new hairstyle in Beverly Hills on June 19. Wearing a Gucci ensemble and holding an LA Dodgers baseball cap by ‘47, the Skims founder departed an after-hours aesthetic appointment with a bouncy, clavicle-grazing bob in a shocking white-blonde shade. The handiwork of hairstylist Igor Rosales-Jackson, the layered style was directed to the side and included plenty of layers for movement, creating a classic bombshell vibe.

This is far from the first time Kardashian has gone blonde; in fact, when the reality TV icon isn’t wearing her signature shade of raven, there’s a solid chance she’s donning an icy platinum. Along with this recent outing, the entrepreneur has worn her hair silvery and slicked-back for the 2022 Met Gala (where she infamously wore a famous Marilyn Monroe gown), spent 17 hours going platinum in 2017, and rocked the shade in mermaid waves for a 2024 campaign for KKW Beauty (RIP). While she has experimented with warmer, flaxen hues — most notably in the form of a fluffy, ‘50s-inspired pixie for a Skims shoot — she seems to prefer going full towhead mode when she takes a walk on the bleached side.

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Along with her blonde bob, Kardashian’s glam consisted of radiant skin and a contoured, dimensional nude lip (courtesy of makeup artist Ariel Tejada) and the teeny-tiniest micro French manicure, the handiwork of nail artist Kim Truong.