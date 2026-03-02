A velour tracksuit, a tiny dog, giant shopping bags from Chanel and Gucci. If your mind just conjured up Simple Life-era Paris Hilton in her natural habitat (Beverly Hills) when reading that description, it’d be understandable. It was an iconic image of the aughts, right up there with Hilary Duff doing the “With Love” dance or paparazzi snaps of Bennifer. And, much like those other legendary moments, it has returned in the 2020s. Ms. Hilton was just spotted in Milan in that exact aforementioned ensemble — only this time, with the most platinum blonde hair she’s had maybe ever.

In pictures taken Mar. 1 in the Italian city, the perennial socialite can be seen with long, silvery hair that I can only describe as “Targaryen Blonde.” The shade looked much closer to white than yellow, with a cool reflect and neutral undertone. She wore it pin-straight, save a slight curl at the ends, and parted down the center.

The hue is a spot-on example of “color-drenching,” a technique that hair expert Stanley Nolan anticipated taking off in 2026. With color-drenching, the “hair is saturated in a highly pigmented shade from roots to tips, with no added dimension, as if your whole head had been dipped in the color,” she explained to TZR. “The method turns any color into a high-impact statement,” including — you guessed it — “silvery platinums.”

(+) John Patrick Guzman/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) John Patrick Guzman/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Though the Infinite Icon has favored bouncy blowouts in buttery shades of blonde for the better part of two decades, she has had fun experimenting with wigs in recent months. In December 2025, she went incognito with brown hair at Disneyland, and earlier in the year, she dabbled in the bob and pixie trends.