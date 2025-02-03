For some A-listers, the red carpet is the most important portion of an award show. Chatting with reporters, posing for photos, and waving to fans is all part of the fun. But in Beyoncé’s case, she can skip the step-and-repeat section and still break the internet. And at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, she did just that. In honor of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter’s 11 nominations, Beyoncé snuck into the Crypto.com Arena in a Western-inspired gown from Schiaparelli. The custom creation shimmered on-stage while she made history as the first Black woman artist to win “Best Country Album.”

Seconds before Taylor Swift presented her with the “Best Country Album” award, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and Jay-Z snuck into their seats at the L.A. hotspot. Once Swift announced her name, Beyoncé joined her on-stage in custom Schiaparelli. Designed by creative director, Daniel Roseberry, Beyoncé’s naked number was adorned in rhinestones from head-to-toe. At the center of her bodice appeared a keyhole cutout, which spotlighted a dangled pearl pendant. The sleeveless gown channeled Cowboy Carter’s country-cool aesthetic with white embroidery in a bandana-inspired paisley print. Paisley pieces from Bottega Veneta and Golden Goose (to name a few designers) have dominated Beyoncé’s off-duty rotation, but this marks the motif’s evening-wear debut. The bandana theme continued onto her opera gloves, which were also decorated with thousands of neutral rhinestones. From there, the Grammy winner wore pointy platform pumps in bronze. Oversized pearl drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz (the jeweler behind her engagement ring) completed her ceremony attire.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Shortly after Beyoncé secured three more Grammy Awards (she’s at 35 total now), the icon announced the dates for her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour. So, thankfully, this isn’t the end of her Western era.