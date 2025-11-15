2025 isn’t over yet, but I can still confidently say it’s been the year of the bang. While they’ve always had a loyal following, bangs have become a go-to for countless celebrities over the last 10 months. Whether soft and wispy, structured and blunt, or long and face-framing, fringe offers a simple yet impactful way to refresh your hair. Plus, they add movement to your look and frame the face, elevating any hairstyle. It’s no wonder so many people — including Kourtney Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Priyanka Chopra — have taken the leap and embraced the look.

Another great thing about bangs — from pixies to bobs to long layers, they can complement almost any haircut. Chopra’s lash-grazing wispy bangs, Zoë Kravitz’s micro bangs, and Ayo Edebiri’s retro curtain bangs show just how playful, modern, and customizable these cuts can be. Bangs can be tailored to suit any face shape or personal aesthetic, making them an easy way to reinvent your look without committing to a full-on chop.

If you’ve struggled to keep up with all the celebrity bang transformations this year, don’t worry — TZR has rounded up the most iconic looks of 2025. It’s perfect inspiration for anyone thinking about taking the plunge.

Kourtney Kardashian

Earlier this year, in September, Kardashian debuted a pair of glossy, straight-across bangs. They fall on the longer side, with the ends grazing her brow bone, and they blend seamlessly into her bone-straight hair.

Selena Gomez

In the music video for her new song “In the Dark,” Gomez debuted blunt bangs paired with a soft bob. The short, choppy fringe provides a striking contrast to the sleek cut.

Nicole Kidman

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Back in October, following news of her split from Keith Urban, Kidman debuted a hair transformation at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. Her soft, wispy bangs blended seamlessly into face-framing layers, creating a striking look.

Jennifer Lawrence

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Rather than a heavy curtain of hair, Lawrence’s straight-across bangs feature a light and airy texture that rests just above the eyebrows.

Kerry Washington

Derek White/Getty Images

Washington’s choppy bangs provide a cool contrast to her textured beachy waves, which are styled in a cute half-up, half-down look.

Ariana Grande

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Grande’s short, side-swept bangs are reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, giving the look an Old Hollywood vibe. It was the perfect choice for the London premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Ayo Edebiri

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Edebiri’s ’70s-inspired curtain bangs give her look a retro yet modern vibe. The wispy bangs flow effortlessly into long layers, framing her face with soft, natural movement.

Margaret Qualley

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

At this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, Qualley debuted Audrey Hepburn–inspired baby bangs. She paired them with a voluminous high ponytal for a look that felt both modern and classic.

Zoë Kravitz

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Kravitz turned heads at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala with a super-short bob and a chic set of micro bangs. The piecey bangs, which were swept to the side, added some edge to the overall look.

Priyanka Chopra

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

At a film premiere, Chopra unveiled wispy, lightweight bangs that fell past her brow bone. They blended into longer curtain bangs, framing the sides of her face effortlessly.