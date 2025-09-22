A new season is a great moment to switch up your current hairstyle and experiment with richer tones, textured layers, or a bold new cut. Just look at Kourtney Kardashian’s latest hair transformation for proof. On Friday, Sept. 19, the Poosh founder debuted bold blunt bangs, revealing the look in an Instagram post. She showed off the choppy cut in a couple of mirror selfies, captioned “Witchy season ✂️🖤,” embracing the transition into fall with a fresh, edgy vibe. Kardashian posed for the photos in a white graphic t-shirt and minimal makeup, including a soft, pink lip color.

In the photo, Kardashian tagged celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, crediting her as the woman behind the cut. Marjan has frequently worked with both of Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloé, making her a go-to stylist for the family. In fact, Khloé also debuted a new hairstyle this weekend, also styled by Marjan. The hairstylist shared photos on Instagram of Khloé sporting a sleek, shoulder-length bob that was styled in a half-down updo. Speaking of bobs, Kourtney and Khloé’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, debuted one of her own last week. She showed off the versatility of the short cut, styling it sleek and straight one day, then textured the next.

With fall officially underway, the Kardashian-Jenner crew is making a strong case for seasonal hair transformations. Whether it’s Kourtney’s bold bangs, Khloé’s sleek bob, or Kendall’s short cut, each look proves that a new season is the perfect excuse to experiment. So if you’ve been thinking about switching things up, consider this your sign — it might just be time for your own fresh start.