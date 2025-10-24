Selena Gomez has had quite the whirlwind few months. She’s launched a bunch of new Rare Beauty products, including a fragrance; she’s been busy promoting the latest season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and, of course, she got married to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco in California last month. Today, she’s making her return to music with the release of the video for her new song “In the Dark,” which will appear in season two of Nobody Wants This, the hit Netflix series. It seems like amidst this packed schedule, Gomez still found time to switch up her hairstyle. In the video, the actress and singer showed off a fresh new look: blunt bangs paired with a sleek bob.

The piecey bangs fall just above her eyebrows. While they’re short and choppy, the bob is soft and sleek, creating a sense of dimension and contrast within the style. Gomez styled the cut in bouncy curls with flipped ends, giving the look movement and depth. She paired the hairstyle with sultry glam: long, fluttery lashes, glowy skin, a dusting of blush, and a bold cherry-red lip. Outfit-wise, she wore a black long-sleeved leotard and sheer tights, a minimalist look that let her hair and makeup take center stage.

It’s no wonder Gomez opted to try out bangs this month. In my opinion, fall is the ideal time for the style. The cooler weather makes for easier styling, so you don't have to worry about your hair sticking to your forehead or losing their shape as much as you do in the summer. If you’re thinking about getting bangs, consider this your sign to go for it. It’s a great way to reinvent your look without committing to a full-on haircut change.