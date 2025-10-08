(Celebrity)
Nicole Kidman’s New Bangs Bring A Fresh Twist To Her Iconic Look
Main character energy.
Nicole Kidman has entered a new era. Fresh off the news that she and Keith Urban have split after 19 years of marriage, the actress attended creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret in tow where she debuted a new set of bangs just in time for the fall season. She paired the cut with a crisp white button-down shirt, pale blue jeans, and a red Chanel bag. The entire look was effortlessly cool; simple but statement-making, perfect for her debut as a new Chanel brand ambassador. It felt like a deliberate shift — timed, perhaps, to reflect the changes in her personal life — with just enough edge to turn heads without trying too hard.
The wispy bangs sit right above her brows and blend seamlessly into Kidman’s face-framing layers. And the rest of her glam was just as eye-catching. Her skin was kept fresh and dewy with a dusting of pink blush atop her cheekbones which was a perfect complement to her nude pink lip. Her bronze eyeshadow paired with fluttery lashes brought a sultry edge to the look. The subtle sweep of the new bangs pulled the entire look together, spotlighting the standout eye makeup.
Throughout her career, Kidman has experimented with different hair textures, colors, and cuts, so this new style comes as no surprise. Here’s hoping the bangs stick around for a while, though — they add a fresh, playful edge to her look.