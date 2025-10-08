Nicole Kidman has entered a new era. Fresh off the news that she and Keith Urban have split after 19 years of marriage, the actress attended creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret in tow where she debuted a new set of bangs just in time for the fall season. She paired the cut with a crisp white button-down shirt, pale blue jeans, and a red Chanel bag. The entire look was effortlessly cool; simple but statement-making, perfect for her debut as a new Chanel brand ambassador. It felt like a deliberate shift — timed, perhaps, to reflect the changes in her personal life — with just enough edge to turn heads without trying too hard.

The wispy bangs sit right above her brows and blend seamlessly into Kidman’s face-framing layers. And the rest of her glam was just as eye-catching. Her skin was kept fresh and dewy with a dusting of pink blush atop her cheekbones which was a perfect complement to her nude pink lip. Her bronze eyeshadow paired with fluttery lashes brought a sultry edge to the look. The subtle sweep of the new bangs pulled the entire look together, spotlighting the standout eye makeup.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Throughout her career, Kidman has experimented with different hair textures, colors, and cuts, so this new style comes as no surprise. Here’s hoping the bangs stick around for a while, though — they add a fresh, playful edge to her look.