Looking back on the past year, one haircut clearly rose above the rest — at least if you’re going by celebrities’ standards. Bobs have always been beloved for their versatility, but in 2024 they were a go-to way for trendsetting A-listers to make a dramatic hair statement. There’s just something about the shoulder length or above chop that’s like a breath of fresh air, so it’s a chic option for anyone wanting to start a new chapter. Over the last 12 months, so many stars jumped at the chance to do just that. And thank goodness they did, because through their experimentation — dressing it up, dressing it down — they offered beauty lovers all over endless bob inspiration.

Take the flippy bob for example. The ‘90s resurgence was decidedly this year’s hottest hairstyle, with a long list of celeb supporters that included Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and Gigi Hadid (to name only a few). It even took the spot of stars’ standard red carpet style, Old Hollywood-inspired waves, by popping up at such major events as the Academy Awards and LACMA’s Art + Film Gala.

Not a fan of the flip? This month Kerry Washington and Zendaya were among those who proved big, bouncy bobs could be just as glamorous as their long haired counterparts. And of course you can’t beat a bob with beachy waves. If you’re still not convinced that this haircut isn’t for you, keep reading to see best bobs from 2024. By the end of the list, you might just be booking your appointment.

Lily Collins

Leave it to the Emily in Paris star to make just about any look (including couture) feel effortless. That’s exactly what she did when she chopped her hair into a bob over the summer. She’s worn it so many chic ways, but her wavy, side-parted style from the MAXXXINE premiere in Los Angeles is especially memorable.

Kelly Rowland

Rowland brought her platinum, wet-look bob to the Cannes Film Festival this year. Paired with her curve-hugging, asymmetrical ivory gown, she juxtaposed classic and modern glam all in one look.

Gigi Hadid

When Hadid showed off her freshly-cut bob this past spring, she totally embodied the “short hair, don’t care” mentality. She looked fresh and fashionable yet so effortless as she styled it both on and off the runways in the months that followed.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Hair chameleon Turner-Smith loves to switch things up, so while her micro bob may have not lasted long, she managed to create of of the year’s chicest versions: A flipped-out style with baby bangs that embodied French girl vibes.

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star is another example of someone who loves changing her hairstyles from one day to the next (literally). But one of her standouts from the past year was her fluffy, curly bob from a screening of her latest film, The Six Triple Eight, in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez

Even JLo took a break from her usual long-haired glam at Paris Fashion Week when she attended the Schiaparelli show with a wet-look, flipped bob that felt dramatically different for the Unstoppable star.

Selena Gomez

Of all the celebrities who rocked bobs this year, Selena Gomez might just have been the one who truly owned the style. From her curved style at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration to her slicked-and-flipped version at the Academy Museum Gala, she gave so many examples of just how red carpet-worthy bobs can be.

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o has styled her locs bob a multitude of ways since first taking it for a spin in June. Perky ponytails and zig-zag waves, are a few standouts, but her side-parted, flipped style from the Chanel Summer 2025 show may have been chicest of all.

Joey King

When hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave the A Family Affair actor her jaw-length bob back in May, he dubbed it the “Prada bob” because it embodied the kind of austere sophistication that the iconic fashion house does so well.

Ayo Edebiri

Edebiri (much like the bob itself) had a pretty major year, which meant so many moments on the red carpet. She attended quite a few of them with the chic, short hairstyle — including her glamorously voluminous version at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards in February.

Zendaya

There were so many style moments from the Challengers press tour, but Zendaya’s bouncy blonde bob was a notable highlight for beauty lovers everywhere.

Hailee Steinfeld

While attending the Arcane Season Two premiere in October, the actor and singer showed off her newly chopped chin-length bob, which she wore to the event in soft, side-parted waves.