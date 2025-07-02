Last night, Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet of the London premiere for her new film Heads of State, alongside her husband Nick Jones. And while her fringed Burberry gown was eye-catching, it was her hair transformation that really turned heads. The actress debuted a new set of bangs, and during a heatwave, no less. Bangs are typically associated with seasons like fall or winter. In cooler weather, you don’t have to stress about sweat and humidity causing your fringe to stick against your forehead. But Chopra’s look proves that bangs can be a stylish choice year-round.

Earlier that same day, Chopra attended another event for the film, where she was photographed with her co-star John Cena, with her usual go-to hairstyle — long, sleek, and straight — with no bangs in sight. It appears that the new style she revealed during the film premiere came together within a matter of hours. The man behind the look, hairstylist Thibaud Salducci, cut the wispy, lightweight bangs to a lash-grazing length that softly blended into longer curtain bangs which frame the sides of her face. The rest of Chopra’s hair was pulled into an updo, and her makeup artist, Buster Knight, finished off the look with a smoky eye, lots of bronzer, and a mauve pink lip.

This isn’t the first time the actress has sported bangs. Back in 2020, Chopra debuted a new look on Instagram with the caption “New hair, don't care.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Chopra isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair looks. She’s sported a textured bob, waist-length hair, and brown ombré waves. Her new bangs are just another bold addition to her ever-evolving aesthetic.