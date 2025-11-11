At the end of October, Ariana Grande debuted a major hair transformation — returning to her natural brunette roots and bidding farewell to the blonde hair color she had for three years while portraying Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. And during the European premiere of the second film, Wicked: For Good, the actress and singer has unveiled yet another hair change. While walking the carpet at Cineworld London Leicester Square, Grande sported a sleek set of side-swept bangs.

Grande’s hair was pulled back into a neat bun that sat high on the back of her head giving the hairstyle a polished effect, while the short and soft side bangs added a touch of Old Hollywood glamour. It’s the kind of timeless updo that feels both premiere-ready yet perfectly understated. As for her makeup, Grande went with long, fluttery lashes which gave her a doe-eyed effect, paired with delicate washes of pink on her lips and cheeks for a fresh, romantic finish.

Grande’s classic and elegant glam was the perfect pairing for her dress. Though the vintage ballgown looked as if it came straight out of a fairytale, it was actually pulled from the archives of the iconic Wizard of Oz costume designer Gilbert Adrian. It featured a fitted bodice with a dramatic puff sleeve, as well as layers upon layers of airy black tulle sprinkled with glossy polka dots, creating an eye-catching look.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on Nov. 21, which means there’s still plenty of time before the press — and farewell — tour wraps up. Will Grande debut another hair transformation before then? Keep your fingers crossed.