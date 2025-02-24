There are certain celebrities who are adored for their signature hair, like Jennifer Aniston or Demi Moore. Others are beloved for their boldness and willingness to experiment, always keeping you guessing with evolving colors, cuts, and lengths, and styles. Kerry Washington and Cardi B are perfect examples of A-listers in the latter category, and now a new stylish ingénue is poised to join their ranks. Ayo Edebiri has come into her own over the past few years, both in terms of her acting roles and her unique personal style. You might catch the budding trendsetter in a baby beehive one day and a flippy bob the next — you just never know what you’re going to get with Edebiri, and that’s the fun part. The latest addition to her repertoire of chic hairstyles? A set of ‘70s curtain bangs that were a perfect pairing with her slinky silver halter dress at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

Coming off an epic year that included her multi award winning role on The Bear, the actor seems to have only just gotten started. Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino tapped Edebiri for his upcoming project, After the Hunt, which drops later this year. And with so much buzz around her, it’s no wonder the Bottoms star has become quite the style muse — sitting front row at major fashion shows and wearing the most coveted of labels, like The Row and Loewe. The same goes for her glam, too. Every new ensemble is complemented with its own individual hairstyle. For example, she donned a bombshell blowout with her plunging Colleen Allen dress and ‘90s choker at SNL’s 50th anniversary special. And at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, she opted for fluffy disco curls with her Thom Browne couture.

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Every head-to-toe look feels so carefully considered, with a specific point of view. And Edebiri kept this streak going on Feb. 23 while attending the NAACP’s annual event, where she took home the award for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative in Television. She was the epitome of disco chic in her wispy, split bangs and long layers paired with shimmery silver lids that coordinated with her chainmail dress.

Curtain bangs like Edebiri’s may have peaked in the ‘70s, but they’ve been consistently trending ever since. Just look at stars like Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sienna Miller, all of whom have toyed with center-parted fringe in the past. The look is favored for its effortlessness and ability to accentuate facial features. Compare this to a more blunt or severe bang (think Lady Gaga), for example, which creates a more edgy effect. Curtain bangs also happen to be a little more low commitment, so they’re a perfect first foray into fringe when you’re ready to take the plunge.