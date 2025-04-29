To some, debuting a fresh set of bangs is the sign of a crisis — but celebrities like Kerry Washington have proven time and time again that that’s certainly not always the case. The Scandal star has never been afraid to play with fringe, and she’s tried out just about every version you can think of, from wispy to blunt baby-length to side-swept and beyond, and each one has accented a completely different length, style, and texture, too. Like many women, she has her favorites, so you may see her repeat looks here and there, but for the most part the actor and advocate is always mixing up her hairstyles, and her recent combo of choppy bangs and beachy waves is definitely one for the books.

In the past few months alone, Washington has hardly wasted any time debuting one dramatic hair change after the other. For example, she wore romantic half-up waves at the NAACP Awards, then switched to a bouncy bob with side bangs at the SAG Awards just days later. Since then she’s dabbled with hydro bobs, fluffy waist-length ponytails, and more — and pulling each look off with ease. So it was a surprise to absolutely no one that her choppy new bangs, which she’s been showing off at press stops for her newest film, Shadow Force, suit her so well.

Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the past couple days, the The Six Triple Eight actor made a few different appearances in Atlanta to promote her new project, an action flick in which she stars alongside Omar Sy. As always, her sartorial choices — from a belted denim jacket dress to a color-blocked Christopher John Rogers gown — made a major impact, but fans couldn’t take their eyes of her effortless yet edgy new hairstyle. Her choppy bangs were worn one day with long, silky straight hair one day, loose beachy waves the next. But specifically at the Atlanta Film Festival on April 27, she pulled a few looks together in one with a half-up style that allowed her purposely uneven, face-framing fringe to take center stage.

As per usual, Washington’s new hair was the handiwork of longtime stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who worked with celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez to create her complete beauty look at the film festival. Her slightly jagged bangs — which have been cosigned by the likes of fellow trendsetting celebs like Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Rashida Jones — were made to look even more polished and purposeful with glamorous touches like a cherry-stained lip and a metallic-accented manicure, proving that they have a place in street style and red carpets alike.