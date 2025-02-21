As stars like Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, and Zendaya have proven in recent months, there are so many ways to elevate a ponytail. What some have considered a simple or sporty hairstyle has gotten the glam treatment with the addition of extra length, bows, barrettes, or braids to make it feel more red carpet worthy. Margaret Qualley is yet another celeb whose penchant for dressed-up ponytails is well documented — particularly ones with retro flair. From the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards, the The Substance actor donned a variety of ‘50s and ‘60s-inspired ponies, but her most recent gives a nod to one of the era’s biggest style icons. Qualley’s Audrey Hepburn-inspired baby bangs at the Berlin International Film Festival gave her favorite style a fresh new feel.

Qualley jetted off to the annual event for a screening of her latest film, Blue Moon, in which she costars with Ethan Hawke. While at the multi-day film festival, she wore not one but two glammed-up ponytails. First, on Feb. 18, Golden Globe nominee combined a crown braid and sleek low pony. A day later, she went with perkier, ‘60s look in back (think Bridget Bardot or Priscilla Presley with pumped up length and volume) with piece-y ‘50s-era micro fringe in front for an ideal mashup of vintage styles.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Both these back-to-back styles were the creation of celebrity hairstylist Anna Cofone, who also gave Qualley her other aforementioned vintage-inspired ponytails this awards circuit. Here, the incorporation of baby bangs (whether real or temporary clip-ins) add a whole new layer to the actor’s hair, framing her face and drawing attention to her fluffy brows and blue eyes. The updated retro look became fully realized when paired with the Chanel ambassador’s ‘50s-inspired tweed coat dress and soft, minimal makeup (think dewy skin, brushed-up brows, and soft red lips) by Min Kim.

The Kinds of Kindness actor joins a stylish (and growing) list of celebrities like Ariana Grande, Keke Palmer, and Cara Delevingne who have been making a case for micro fringe. And with support from the biggest trendsetters in the business, it’s clear that baby bangs are on the rise for 2025.