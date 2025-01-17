There comes a time in every woman’s life when she stops to ask herself, “Should I get bangs?” The motivation behind the question is always different, like looking for an edgier aesthetic or even wanting to do the chop yourself during a seeming moment of clarity. Another factor that might make you consider fringe? All of the celebrities that have recently taken the leap, including Keke Palmer and Charlize Theron. Yes, thanks to these stars, the 2025 bangs trends are on track to becoming some of the year’s most-requested looks at salons. And the best part is that these styles are anything but one note.

However, even if you love the bangs you see all over your social feeds, it can be scary to actually bite the bullet and book an appointment with your stylist. So to help you tackle the decision, TZR spoke to three top hairstylists to get the lowdown on what’s popular for the year, and how to make these styles work best for you. Below, you’ll find the details on everything from Sabrina Carpenter’s signature curtain bangs to a bold blunt micro cut. No matter your aesthetic, a set of bangs awaits you.

Brow-Length Middle Part Bangs

Great for the girl who gets nervous in the salon chair, brow-length middle-part fringe is an easy introduction to the bangs community. Cutting specialist and owner of the Freija Collective Katharine Boss describes the style as “clean, modern, and versatile.” She also notes that because it works with many hairstyles and doesn’t require much maintenance, it’s a great starter look that can ease anybody into having bangs. However, she adds that it’s the best match for someone with straight hair, and it suits oval, round, or square face shapes the most. As for styling, she recommends blow-drying your bangs with a round brush for smoothness and heading to your hairstylist for a trim every four to six weeks.

Curtain Bangs

For those who were worried about the security of Sabrina Carpenter’s viral curtain bangs trend, stylists say that it isn’t going anywhere in 2025. But, if you need a refresher on what the look entails, celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos says, “Curtain bangs are soft, face-framing bangs that part in the middle or slightly off center, and taper down the sides.”

He says that the look adds a “softness” to any face shape, and because these bangs are customizable, anyone can find a length that works for their features. It also can be done on most hair types ranging from “straight to wavy to curly” which makes it an ideal haircut trend. Although styling might seem tough, Giannetos assures you that it’s actually pretty simple. “Just blow-dry with a round brush to create volume and shape,” says Giannetos. “You can also add some texture with a spray like Moroccanoil’s Texture Spray, or [use the] Everlasting Curl Titanium Curling Iron for soft waves.” The hairstylist also suggests trimming them every six to eight weeks to preserve the shape.

Light Fringe

Remember those bangs you had when you were 10 years old? They’re back, but in an elevated way. Instead of a thick layer of hair that covers your forehead, this straight-across cut is a feathery fringe that hits above the eyebrow. “This type of bang is a lot less commitment in comparison to other bangs you can get,” says Balmain Hair Ambassador Gonn Kinoshita. “If you have a day where you don’t feel like having bangs, you can simply sweep them to the side and have them seamlessly blend with the rest of your hair.”

He also says this light fringe is great for those with fine to medium textures because it adds structure to the hair without overwhelming facial features. “Oval, heart, and square face shapes can all wear this type of bang,” he says. Like Boss and Giannetos, Kinoshita says this look can be styled using a blow dryer and round brush to keep up with the “lightweight appearance.” The hairstylist recommends using Balmain Hair’s Ceramic Round Brush with the brand’s Leave-in-Conditioning Spray or Volume Mousse Strong to help keep a hold that doesn’t feel heavy. A trim every six to eight weeks is also key to maintenance, he says.

Blunt Micro Bangs

If one of your 2025 goals was to experiment with trying new looks, micro bangs might be the perfect option to get you out of your comfort zone. These short blunt bangs hit above the eyebrow, but only a couple inches from your hairline. “[They’re] edgy, bold, and fashion-forward — perfect for making a statement,” says Boss. She says that the look is best achieved on straighter textures and with face shapes that are oval or square. The only tricky element is that maintaining the length requires more maintenance than other bang styles. Boss says that you should trim the ends every three to four weeks, but on the daily, you only need a flat iron to keep the look sleek.

Baby Bangs

There is no better way to describe baby bangs than as micro bangs’ slightly more conservative sister. This fringe hits mid-forehead, creating a look that isn’t as edgy but still quite avant-garde. “The people who gravitate towards them are those who want to make a strong fashion statement and are embracing authenticity in their style,” says Giannetos. He recommends this for someone with strong features since it can draw a lot of attention to the face.

Regarding texture, he says straight or wavy hair pattern allow for easier upkeep since preserving the shape with curly hair could be challenging. In general, though, styling these bangs is more demanding. Like with micro bangs, Giannetos says you’ll need a flat iron to preserve the straightness in combination with a light hairspray or smoothing serum. He nominates the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Aerosol Hairspray and Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum. Additionally, you should head to the salon for a trim every four to six weeks to keep the baby bang on point.