Last month, Kourtney Kardashian debuted a new set of bangs on Instagram with the caption, “Witchy season ✂️🖤,” leaning into the moody, edgy energy of fall with a bold seasonal refresh. In those original photos, Kardashian’s hair featured choppy texture, and she kept her makeup soft and minimal. However, now that we’re fully in October and entering spooky season, she’s fully leaned into the witchy aesthetic.

For Travis Barker’s son Landon’s 22nd birthday, Kardashian styled her hair straight, sleek, and smooth with an extra-glossy finish. Her straight-across bangs (freshly trimmed by Justine Marjan) fall just above her eyes, boldly framing her face. The standout of her glam, though, was her dramatic smoky eye. Leah Darcy, the makeup artist behind the look, went in with a dark eyeliner to define the lash lines and waterline, making Kardashian’s eyes look even more piercing and intense. The eyeshadow is blended seamlessly, giving it a soft gradient effect. Together, the liner and shadow don’t overwhelm her features or give her raccoon eyes, but instead adds depth and allure.

Her brows are sculpted, full, and defined, framing the look, and her voluminous, fluttery lashes add drama and complement the sultry aesthetic. Darcy subtly contoured the cheekbones to add dimension and swiped a nude shade across Kardashian’s lips; it’s the perfect color choice because it balances out the boldness of her eyes.

When it comes to beauty, the smoky eye is as classic as a bold red lip, making it endlessly versatile. Whether you're planning a Halloween costume or getting ready for a night out, it’s worth taking a cue from Kourtney; a well-blended smoky eye instantly adds a striking edge to any look.