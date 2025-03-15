What goes around, comes around — especially on the fashion front. The latest revival? Skinny jeans. Ever since Miu Miu debuted its denim-heavy Fall/Winter 2024 collection, designer hems have tapered more and more toward the body. And not just on the runway. To no surprise, the celebrity set has followed suit, with stars like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Meghan Markle, and even Celine Dion (to name a few) fully embracing the polarizing resurgence. Today, A-listers frequently take cues from skinny jean enthusiasts of the past — think: Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Kate Moss, Paris Hilton, and more. But not everyone is giving their bottoms the Y2K treatment. Instead, stars are styling skinny jeans in fresh and modern ways — proving how versatile they really are.

Back in the 2010s, skinny jeans flooded the street style circuit. Miley Cyrus, Kerry Washington, and the Kardashians — especially Kim — were hardly spotted without them. Blake Lively frequently brought them to the silver screen in Gossip Girl. (Serena Van der Woodsen usually wore them with knee-high boots, if you’re curious.) Halfway through the decade, however, the millennial-favorite pants were replaced with hole-heavy, flared, and wide-leg versions. But now, they’re back, and fashion enthusiasts are surprisingly here for it.

Kim Kardashian & Miley Cyrus wearing skinny jeans in 2012. (+) Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

New York-based stylist Hattie Doolittle attributes their return to fashion being an evolution. “I think trends on the runway impact celebrity styling, and in reverse, street style can influence the runways,” Doolittle tells TZR. On the Miu Miu Fall 2024 runway, low-rise skinny jeans were styled with statement tops or coats. So, celebrities followed suit. In Aug. 2024, EmRata got her hands on the exact Miu Miu jeans — plus, the matching jacket, of course. Then, in Dec. 2024, Suki Waterhouse wore tight green jeans with a Chloé fur coat. More recently, on Feb. 6, Lila Moss channeled her mom, Kate Moss (a.k.a. a strong advocate of skinny jeans) in a black pair alongside a menswear-esque tuxedo jacket.

If you’re eager to pull your skinnies out of storage, Doolittle says to style them like you would any other of-the-moment silhouette — for instance, your favorite wide-leg or barrel jeans. “[When shopping], you want true denim and not stretch fabric,” she says. “A true denim will serve you as shape-wear and present a sharper look.” To avoid an outdated look, Doolittle recommends experimenting with both light and dark hues, while skipping the middle washes. She suggests trying skinny jeans in unexpected shades — think: Waterhouse’s green pair. Also, stay away from the elongated tunics of the 2010s. Instead, try a semi-sheer blouse and an oversized coat.

Celebrities can’t get enough of the skinny jeans renaissance, so there’s no better time to give it a go. Need some outfit inspo? Keep scrolling for the best skinny jeans combos from your favorite fashion muses.

Meghan Markle

BACKGRID

While out in Montecito, California on Aug. 11, 2023, the Duchess of Sussex took cues from her trademark West Coast style in neutral numbers galore. On the bottom, she wore skinny white jeans from Frame that stopped just above her ankle. Then, she popped on a tan Max Mara coat, an Hermès scarf, Chanel cap-toe slingback flats, and a Goyard tote bag.

Eiza González

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Two days before the 2024 Met Gala, González arrived in NYC in an effortlessly stylish set. For starters, the actor chose body-hugging jeans in a dark-wash shade, tucked into cowboy boots. Then, to elevate the ensemble, she paired a classic white button-down with a tan trench coat. Finally, Loewe’s Flamenco Purse Bag finished her ‘fit.

Celine Dion

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

These days, the icon’s public appearances are slim to none, but on June 18, 2024, she surprised fans in New York. Another shocker? Dion wore 2000s-inspired skinny jeans, alongside a monogrammed T-shirt, courtesy of Celine. From there, she accessorized with a Chanel shoulder bag, oversized sunglasses, and peep-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Paris Jackson

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On July 3, 2024, the daughter of Michael Jackson was spotted in a boho-chic ensemble, complete with cropped skinny jeans. Her bottoms were also fringed out at the ends. She upped the summer-ready ante with fringed ankle boots and a cropped T-shirt.

Emily Ratajkowski

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

At a Miu Miu event on Aug. 31, 2024, Ratajkowski donned pieces from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. She went the Canadian tuxedo route with a buttoned jacket and low-waisted skinny jeans.

Kate Moss

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

On Sept. 29, 2024, the supermodel delivered major off-duty outfit inspo in an almost all-black look, starting with moody skinny jeans. She tucked them into vintage knee-high boots from Gucci. Then, she spiced up her one-color co-ord with a faux fur leopard bag, straight out of today’s animal print revival.

Aubrey Plaza

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment

At an A-list affair on Nov. 14, 2024, The White Lotus alum tapped into the dark wash trend with skin-tight jeans. She layered an oversized coat and a turtleneck overtop, which gave her pants a leggings look.

Suki Waterhouse

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Waterhouse can pull off any aesthetic with ease. On Dec. 10, 2024, she channeled the ‘70s in head-to-toe Chloé pieces, including skinny jeans in a corduroy green hue. Then, the Daisy Jones & The Six star added some drama with a ruffled blouse and a striking shearling-embellished coat, also from the Chemena Kamali-led brand. Ankle boots and the Chloé Small Camera Bag completed her look for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Lila Moss

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The 22-year-old frequently channels her supermodel mom’s ‘90s attire. On Feb. 6, 2025, Lila was the spitting image of her mom in black skinny jeans — one of Kate’s signature staples. She dressed up the denim with an oversized tuxedo jacket, a plunging white bodice, and a Saint Laurent top-handle bag.

Bella Hadid

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Hadid delivered major model off-duty energy in bold blue jeans. Since her bottoms were so slim, she wore contrasting baggy pieces, including a pinstripe button-down and a leather bomber jacket from Saint Laurent. Her carry-all of the day was a croc-embossed tote also from her favorite atelier.