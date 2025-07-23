Get ready to see a whole lot more of Sydney Sweeney. The Emmy-winning star is beaming from billboards as the new face of American Eagle, styled by her long-time fashion collaborator Molly Dickson, which features the undeniable tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Sweeney isn’t just starring in the images either. The Emmy Award-winning actor has also teamed up with American Eagle to design the Sydney Jean, a baggy and low-rise wide-leg fit style from which 100% of net proceeds will be donated to the free mental health support service Crisis Text Line.

The jean features a pink embroidered butterfly on the back pocket, representing domestic violence awareness, as well as a gold charm with a boxing glove. They’re poignant nods to her latest roles: troubled Claire in Echo Valley and in particular, boxer Christy Martin in the biopic Christy, who was the subject of viscous murder attempt by her former husband.

The 27-year-old will also curate an edit of her favorites for the site, as will Dickson. Sully, her beloved German Shepherd puppy, even makes a cameo.

Within Sweeney’s picks, as well as denim items like a cinched waist jacket, high-waisted flares, and A-line jeans, shoppers will also find lace-trimmed camis, pretty camisoles, every day tanks, and relaxed fit t-shirts to help achieve her off-duty style.

Meanwhile, Dickson’s favorites include pieces such as a square neck denim tank, crochet polo shirts, boatneck sweaters, and boyfriend jeans.

As part of the partnership, Sweeney will feature on 3D billboards nationwide, which will allow her to ‘interact’ with passersby, including on the exterior of the Sphere venue in Las Vegas. Further enhancing visibility, there’ll be a Snapchat lens for her to talk to fans though AI-enabled try-on technology.

Speaking to NYLON about the “passion project,” the Euphoria actor said: “I feel the most confident, bold, fun, and Syd when I’m in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt. I think it’s cool to be able to show the girls, ‘Hey, you don’t have to get all dressed up if you’re just confident and comfortable in whatever you are.’ If you’re happy, that’s all that matters.”

On the meaningful inclusion of the co-designed Sydney Jean, she added: “We talked about a piece I could help make, and I wanted to do something in honor of something super important to me. After filming Christy, I’ve been wanting to bring more awareness to domestic violence, so this piece is very meaningful. We went back and forth on different designs and the butterfly really symbolizes that, and I was so happy American Eagle was willing to support my vision and amplify how important this message is. I love when something makes an impact, so I am hoping people want to support that as well.”

