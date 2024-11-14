Throughout Elie Saab’s 45 years in the industry, the Lebanese fashion designer has garnered an impressive list of celebrity clientele. So, it’s no surprise that his 45th anniversary show, “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” in Saudi Arabia was packed with fashion muses. In addition to a star-studded front-row (Lori Harvey and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were there), the Nov. 13 soirée featured performances from numerous Elie Saab enthusiasts, including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, and (drum roll, please) Celine Dion. Marking her second live performance since 2019, Dion returned to the stage in elegant Elie Saab ensembles — two of the 300 looks designed exclusively for this elite extravaganza.

Inside The Venue — a new entertainment hub in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia — the fashion set arrived for the premiere of the anniversary line, titled The Riyadh Season Collection Fall 2025. Before her now-viral performance, Dion made the grandest of entrances in a pink floor-length gown from Elie Saab, of course. In collaboration with her longtime stylist, Law Roach, Dion turned heads in a marble-inspired gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder bodice, floral-esque tulle accents on each shoulder, an elongated train, and continuous sequins throughout. To ensure all eyes were on her Elie Saab attire, Dion opted for minimal accessories: only diamond stud earrings and platform pink pumps.

Best Image / BACKGRID

To close out the stellar 90-minute show, Dion took the stage in her second Elie Saab design of the evening. According to The Standard, the multi-hyphenate sang two of her greatest hits, starting with “The Power of Love,” followed by “I’m Alive.” She shimmered down the catwalk in a nude gown covered in sparse gold sequins atop structured shoulders and a mermaid-shaped skirt. In true Dion form, she upped the drama ante with a sheer cape that flowed behind her as she walked. The sparkle continued thanks to her Bulgari jewelry — most notably the diamond Serpenti necklace, which rings in at $100,000.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Ahead of the Wednesday evening show, the 56-year-old shared her excitement with reporters on the red carpet. “Being here for the first time is kind of a dream come true,” Dion told The Standard. “[Saab’s] generosity, his talent, he has been singing with me because I’ve been wearing his dresses, his talent for many, many years.” Dion’s gratitude for Saab emulated through the screen as she ended the 45th anniversary show.