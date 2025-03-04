Meghan Markle and Serena Williams go way back. The icons first met at the 2010 Super Bowl, but after reuniting in 2014, their connection reached best friend status. Since then, they’ve strongly supported each other in and out of the spotlight. Publicly, Williams attended Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding; Markle has cheered on the tennis legend at numerous matches; and the friends even walked the red carpet together at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Privately, their friendship is just as secure. Most recently, on March 1, Markle and Williams met up for a lunch date in California to celebrate the Duchess’ new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan (which you can stream right now). To no surprise, it was a fashionable fête.

A short drive away from the royal’s home, the longtime friends were snapped by the paparazzi outside Tre Lune Ristorante, an upscale Italian restaurant in the heart of Montecito. The two were all smiles during their first joint outing since the ESPYs in July 2024. Even though it was a laidback lunch, they donned chic, off-duty outfits in wintery shades. Markle, for one, embraced her signature cool, West Coast aesthetic in a matching set from La Ligne. Always on board for a timeless two-piece, the button-down and coordinating trousers were both navy blue, and adorned with slim white pinstripes. While it’s unclear which shoes she opted for, knowing Markle, she likely slipped on neutral flats or sandals. The Duchess of Sussex’s carry-all of the day was a top-handle bag from Loro Piana, one of her favorite labels both on and off the red carpet. Then, she accessorized with her everyday bracelet stack, black rectangular sunglasses, and her wedding ring, of course.

Similar to Markle, Williams followed suit in another winter-ready hue: burgundy. The Grand Slam champion looked sleek in a body-hugging sweater dress, complete with long-sleeves and a high neck. She dressed it down with chunky white sneakers from Nike — a fitting selection for the longtime brand ambassador. In lieu of accessories, Williams only wore mismatched diamond rings, including an of-the-moment pinky ring.

(+) Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID (+) Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

In the mood to refresh your daily closet? Channel Markle and Williams’ casual co-ords via the curated edit below. And hurry, because Markle’s exact pieces are still available to shop — for now, that is.