When you’re Miley Cyrus, one bold beauty look is never enough — which is why at the 97th Academy Awards celebrations, she actually debuted two. First, she stepped onto the 2025 Oscars red carpet with one of the year’s most controversial trends, bleached brows, then she turned up at the famed Vanity Fair After-Party in a fresh set of micro bangs (an equally polarizing, yet model-approved trend).

It’s always fun to follow the looks at the after-parties, when celebrities are able to let loose and get a bit more edgy. Often this results in plenty of nearly nude ensembles — as it did this year with stars like Olivia Wilde, Julia Fox, Keke Palmer, and Leslie Bibb — but it can also mean out-of-the-box beauty decisions. Perhaps that’s what compelled Cyrus to swap out the Jessica Rabbit meets Jerry Hall inspired waves Bob Recine created for her using a selection of Nexxus products for a sleek, mid-height ponytail with itty-bitty fringe. It also could have been the fact that the secondary style happened to be a perfect way to show off her strapless Maison Margiela dress and of course her brand new brows.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Micro fringe has been making a big comeback in recent months. Of course what we now know as baby bangs first turned up in the 1920s, when flapper culture paired them with their super short bobs. Longer bang styles — from Brigitte Bardot’s wispy set to Farrah Fawcett’s fluffy curtain bangs — took over for the next few decades, but the ‘90s brought the itty-bitty length back, both in alt culture and in high fashion.

Today’s micro bangs, like those seen on Cyrus as well as fellow celebs like Zoë Kravitz and Olivia Rodrigo, are a callback to that time period when stars like Angelina Jolie, Shannyn Sossamon, and Gwen Stefani made them a must-have hairstyle for it girls everywhere. With so many A-listers hopping on board lately (add Lady Gaga and Cara Delevingne to this list, too), it’s clear baby bangs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. But thankfully there are always clip-ins for those who want to try the trend without fully committing.