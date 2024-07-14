There’s no denying namesake designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has a track record for igniting trends. Itty-bitty handbags? He’s partly responsible for putting them on the map, thanks to the French luxury label’s ever-so-popular Le Chiquito style, which has been seen on the arms of fashion It-girls everywhere (Dua Lipa, Rihanna, etc.). Always one to keep the style pack on their toes, the creative also introduced the extra-floppy La Bomba hat, soon making the oversized look a full-blown thing. And more recently, after witnessing his talked-about 15th anniversary event last month, it’s safe to assume zebra print is set to take off in no time. Just call it the Jacquemus effect.

“Jacquemus debuting zebra as part of their collection has definitely made a mark, and we have seen it featured in a lot of other designer collections,” explains New York-based stylist Jordanna Sharp. On the runway in Capri, Italy, where the brand held the buzzy celebration on June 10, the motif arrived in droves. One model was cocooned in a structured ankle-length jacket complete with a coordinating belt and larger-than-life lapels. Zebra also appeared by way of a flirty peplum skinny strap top — another right-now trend Jacquemus is clearly in support of.

Of course, the industry vet didn’t forget to splash his sought-after accents in the pattern. Carryalls — specifically, boxy totes and bucket bags — took the catwalk by storm, as did square-toe loafers and toe-baring mules. According to Sharp, one way to ease into the print trend is to opt for an accessory, like one of Jacquemus’ aforementioned pieces, instead of clothing. “This will add a fun pop to your look without being too overpowering,” she notes.

(+) Courtesy Of Jacquemus (+) Courtesy Of Jacquemus (+) Courtesy Of Jacquemus INFO 1/3

As Sharp mentions, other labels are tapping into the look, one being ROTATE, founded by influencers and stylists Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir. “We added zebra into our Cruise [2024] collection as we wanted to play around with some kind of animal print whilst also keeping some monochrome tonality in the collection,” the design duo tells TZR. “Zebra is a more unpredictable choice of animal print, so we see people choosing this option to stand out, be unique, and add some fun to their outfits,” they add.

Courtesy Of Rotate

So, what do you say? Are you ready to work the classic pattern into your wardrobe? If yes, check out the five zebra print looks below.

Play With Color

The in-your-face outfit above will undeniably strike a chord with adventurous dressers. Sure, there’s a lot going on here, from the coordinating zebra pieces to various shades of green, but that’s what makes it so exciting.

Give It The Spotlight

On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, should you wish to make your patterned midi dress the star of the show, go easy on the accessories. For example, opt for dainty, polished jewelry (a silver chain anklet and pearl earrings will suffice), a sleek leather handbag, a neutral pump, and you’re good to go.

Mix Prints

Why stick to one motif when you can rock two? Because, take it from influencer Courtnee Ruth Crews: The more, the merrier. Here, she teamed a ruffled floral top with a baby blue and chocolate brown zebra miniskirt in a similar frilly silhouette. Lastly, the bright green bag gave the outfit some extra oomph.

Get Splashy

Skip your go-to strappy black bikini in favor of an eye-catching one-piece in the animal pattern (maybe a sultry cutout silhouette?). If you’re not actually planning on taking a dip in the water, it’s safe to work large statement earrings, such as the butterfly babies here, into the beachy ensemble.

Coordinate It

You can never go wrong with a matching set, especially if said two-piece look is rendered in the versatile motif. Consider going the same route as Madsen and opt for a bikini top and complementing slouchy trousers. As for styling, elevated slide-on sandals (her Hermés flats are a good idea) are the way to go.