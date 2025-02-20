Over two years. That’s how long it’s been since Season 2 of the The White Lotus premiered on screens. It’s also the amount of time I’ve been navigating withdrawals from Mike White’s brilliant dark comedic writing. So, as you can imagine, this past week has been nothing short of euphoric for me. The satirical series, centered around the titular and luxurious White Lotus brand of resorts and they’re mixed bag of out-of-touch elite guests, is officially back. This time, the show’s journey brings us to exotic Thailand, complete with ornate temples, playful tree-dwelling monkeys, and pristine beaches. Considering this winter has been the longest and chilliest in recent memory, the series’ tropical setting is definitely triggering all the wanderlust — as is the bevy of collabs it’s inspiring. In fact, H&M’s highly anticipated collection inspired by The White Lotus (and created in partnership with the show’s costume designer Alex Bovaird) has served as the tipping point for me to finally book that mid-winter getaway I’ve been debating since January 1.

Just like the glamorous — and often unhinged — characters on the hit show, H&M’s new collection is all about embracing the carefree, “off-duty” side of yourself. “I believe that as a person, you are more daring on vacation; you can have a different persona, and you communicate that in the way you dress,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, in an official press release. “There’s that versatility, too, so you can pack light. It works for the beach, but you can easily style it for the evening if you want to. It’s the perfect summer vacation wardrobe.”

Courtesy of H&M

Indeed, it’s probably the versatility and day-to-night aspect of the 25-piece collection that drew me to it in the first place. Like so many, I don’t like to think too much about my vacation wardrobe, so I often pack and reach for multitasking pieces that don’t take up too much space in my carry-on and work for a number of occasions and environments. Complete with flowy sheer cover-up dresses, mix and match co-ords, lightweight day dresses, swimwear, and even a wear-everywhere convertible cotton scarf, this capsule delivers in spades.

Ahead, see how I styled several items from the new H&M X The White Lotus collection. It might be time to dig up the ol’ passport.

Mix & Match

Angela Melero

Co-ords really hate to see me coming. When on vacation, you can be sure that I’ve packed at minimum three to four matching sets that make dressing every day a breeze. I love that this new collab is chock-full of my fave combo duos, from a crochet pant set to a patterned short pairing. While I can certainly wear the pieces with their complementary mates, I like to mix things up and print mix a bit here. For a long day of pool-hanging, I opted for the aforementioned crochet button-down with the yellow botanical Bermuda bottoms. Easy peasy.

Day-To-Night Cover-Up

Angela Melero

Gone are the days of employing jean shorts and too-casual terry minidresses for bathing suit cover-ups. On a luxury vacay, I want to look the part at every point of the day. H&M’s new White Lotus collection understands this, offering elegant chiffon dresses to throw atop swimwear. I love that this allows for a more formal look that can work for evening drinks and sunset dinners. No outfit change needed.

Magic Scarf

Angela Melero

At the ripe age of 39, I’ve learned the value of a convertible scarf moment. When traveling to an exotic destination, truly nothing will serve you more efficiently. H&M’s latest option is proof of this, as the punchy green print and oversized shape allow for a number of uses and silhouettes: halter dress, hair wrap, beach or pool towel, and (my favorite) a wrap skirt. The latter in particular suits me nicely, especially when layered over a bikini and classic tank. It serves as a statement piece, elevating your OOO style to fun new heights.

Vacay LBD

Angela Melero

One-and-done dresses are workhorses on vacation, especially when they strike the perfect balance of stylish and functional. I’m a big fan of the frilly LBD in H&M’s latest installment as it’s makes for easy dressing. To ground the preciousness of the frock, I like to layer it under an oversized button down. Throw on some raffia ballet flats and a matching tote and you’ve got the perfect look for sight-seeing and shopping.