Oceanus, the sustainable brand known for its beaded bikinis and party-ready resortwear, is setting down roots in the US, having opened its first store in New York City. Its new brick and mortar location is a chance for fans who’ve copped the maximalist pieces on their social media feeds — or on episodes of Love Island! — to immerse themselves in a dazzling crystallized paradise in downtown Manhattan.

For founder Hannah Attalah, a physical touchpoint in reach of the city’s trend setters was a no-brainer. “We’re incredibly excited,” the London- and Bali-based designer tells TZR. “The US is our biggest market, and it's growing year on year. It felt like the right moment to come to New York and create a space where our community could connect in real life.”

Awaiting shoppers at 262 Elizabeth Street in Nolita is a transportive oasis brimming with the label’s signatures, which Attalah describes as “blurring the lines between eveningwear and swimwear.” Think: crystal-adorned two-piece sets, hand-embroidered and hand-embellished one-pieces with biodegradable beading, crochet gowns, as well as vacation-ready accessories and handbags.

At the freshly-opened boutique, there’ll also be exclusive pieces, styling appointments, and no shortage of special pieces perfect for any brides-to-be or bachelorette or birthday trips on the agenda.

It’s already been a buzzy year for the brand, which debuted in 2018. “We created a beautiful bespoke piece for Millie Bobby Brown for her honeymoon recently,” Attalah shares excitedly. “Our hand-embellished one-pieces have definitely been game-changers. People didn’t know whether to wear them to the pool or to a party! We have had some really great celebrities and influencers wear our pieces; it gives us instant visibility and validates everything we we’re doing.

Attalah, a former Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, is being modest, considering noteworthy fans include names like Kim Kardashian, Elsa Hosk, Rita Ora, Anya Taylor Joy, and Poppy Delevingne.

“Seeing our pieces worn by real women around the world who feel amazing in them is always the goal and something that I’m always the most proud of though,” she adds.

Before diving into the world of Oceanus — where the colors, patterns, motifs, and overall energy brings to mind poolside cocktail parties of the 1980s — Attalah was starting out in the design world and sensed a need to bring more fun to the swim category. “I felt like there was a gap in the market, especially in swimwear, for something truly expressive and luxurious, but still wearable. I wanted to create a brand that celebrated bold, confident women with pieces that felt like art, without sacrificing fit or quality.”

That approach — combining “couture-level embellishment with powerful prints and inclusive sizing” to reimagine luxury swimwear that ensures someone looks and feels the part — irrevocably changed how people style themselves for the beach or pool.

A recent collaboration with British fashion legend Zandra Rhodes has also whetted Attalah’s appetite for partnerships that speak to the Oceanus muse. “We’ve got another major international pop-up on the horizon, and a collaboration that’s been in the works for over a year,” she teases. “It’s very under wraps...but I can say it’s someone we’ve admired for a long time.”

Watch this space...