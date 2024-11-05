When it comes to shoe shopping, every celebrity has one designer label they source time and time again. For Katie Holmes, it’s Italian brand, Yuni Buffa; Meghan Markle is loyal to Aquazzura; and Rihanna is a hardcore PUMA enthusiast. Then there’s Taylor Swift, who has one of the most impressive Christian Louboutin collections in Hollywood. Whether she’s on-stage at the Eras Tour or out with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, red bottoms are an essential part of her signature aesthetic. On November 4, Swift debuted her newest pair: black leather cowboy boots, which marked a country-cool detour from her usual rhinestone-embellished Louboutins.

During a break from the Eras Tour, Swift reserved a seat at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before meeting up with her squad in the suite, the A-lister was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest game-day attire. In true Swift fashion, she curated her OOTD around an iconic piece of Chiefs merch: a vintage leather bomber jacket in the team’s trademark colors (red, black, and yellow). Underneath her oversized topper peeked a black knit Mugler bodysuit and high-waisted denim shorts from AGOLDE — one of her go-to brands for jeans.

And now, a moment for her fashion-forward footwear. Swift paid a subtle homage to her country era (a.k.a. Fearless) with Western-inspired Christian Louboutins. The knee-high boots were embellished with traditional stitch detailing atop each suede shaft. From there, she continued the monochromatic theme with Dior’s Mini Saddle Bag and a leather belt from The Row, both in black, of course. The “Bejeweled” singer added a touch of shine to her final ‘fit with a vintage monogrammed Chanel necklace, Louis Vuitton hoop earrings, and ruby rings from New York-based accessories label, Effy Jewelry.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Even though the next Eras Tour show isn’t until November 14, the Kansas City Chiefs will play again on November 10, so stay tuned for another surprise Swift spotting. In the meantime, channel the WAG’s latest look via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact Louboutins are still available to shop — for now, that is.