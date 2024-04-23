When she’s not walking the runway in the latest Jacquemus or Vivienne Westwood fashion week presentation or starring in a new designer campaign with her mom, Kate, Lila Moss will occasionally make the streets of New York her catwalk — showcasing her inherited sartorial prowess with ‘90s-inspired, cool-girl ensembles aplenty. And while the 21-year-old star has kept a low profile since Paris Fashion Week wrapped up in March, she is now officially back in the Big Apple. Moss’ latest layered black-and-white look served as her great return to the NYC street style scene since October. And, in true model off-duty fashion, it was only her first outfit of the day.

On April 22, Moss was snapped by the paparazzi enjoying some quality time with a few friends in SoHo. The entire girl group opted for effortlessly chic looks, but to no surprise, Moss’ grayscale moment stood out the most. While the black crewneck sweater felt surprisingly laidback for the fashion muse, it was her eccentric layering on the bottom that spiced up her final ‘fit. Moss wore a white low-waisted maxi skirt with a thick black waistband over what appears to be a boot-cut pair of black jeans. Usually, she channels her supermodel mom’s decades-long penchant for ballet flats, but this time, Moss styled pointy black ankle boots, continuing her co-ord’s two-tone theme. She rounded out her OOTD with a vintage-looking black hobo bag, classic gold hoop earrings, and an ivory floral hairpiece that hugged her messy bun.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

A few hours later that same Monday afternoon, Moss delivered another stellar assemblage of must-haves — most notably, a Kate-inspired pair of metallic ballet flats courtesy of Reppettos. Furthermore, she swapped her statement skirt for pinstripe cargo pants which looked sleek alongside her cozy gray sweater. Moss carried a slightly smaller leather shoulder bag for her second outing of the day, popped on black cat-eye sunglasses, and left her hair down. It’s giving Kate in the ‘90s energy, no?

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

With the Pre-Fall 2024 circuit up and running, there’s a chance we could see Moss on a runway or two in the coming weeks. But until then, we have her most recent street style selections to tide us over. Channel her black-and-white numbers with the curated edit below and extra points if a floral scrunchie makes an appearance.