Even though 2025 is well underway, the internet still isn’t over some viral moments from last year. One that immediately comes to mind? Beyoncé’s first Levi’s Jeans campaign. ICYMI, in Sept. 2024, the longtime Levi’s wearer starred in the “Chapter 1: Launderette” ad, which broke the internet immediately. And now, nearly six months later, Beyoncé teamed up with Levi’s again for another Cowboy Carter-coded clip. On Feb. 23, the brand’s “Chapter 2: Pool Hall” commercial dropped online, which zoomed in on Beyoncé in a bedazzled Canadian Tuxedo. Just like Chapter 1, the 30-second video instantly went viral.

Bright and early on Monday morning, Beyoncé shared the second installation of her Levi’s “REIIMAGINE” collab with her 312 million Instagram followers. Similar to part one, “Pool Hall” reinterpreted another iconic Levi’s ad. This time, she delivered a retelling of the brand’s 1991 advert. With her chart-topping song, “LEVII’S JEANS” as the underscore, Beyoncé challenged a seasoned pool pro to a game inside a dimly-lit bar. The Grammy winner proved herself to be quite a pool shark, and a stylish one at that. Just like the O.G. campaign, Beyoncé went a country-cool route in double denim, starting with Levi’s popular “Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans,” which fit her perfectly, of course. Then, she paired them with the matching cropped jean jacket, buttoned to the top. Both pieces were in a timeless medium wash. In true Queen Bey fashion, the star’s Canadian Tuxedo was decorated with thousands of rhinestones in Western-inspired paisley patterns. To ensure all eyes were on her denim-on-denim, Beyoncé accessorized with simple drop earrings and mismatched rings.

While it’s unclear which commercial Beyoncé and Levi’s will recreate next, (perhaps it’ll be 1989’s “Pick Up”), one thing’s for sure: The A-lister’s denim streak isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “There isn’t another wardrobe piece that evokes comfort, modern elegance, classic Americana attire, and nostalgia the way denim does,” Beyoncé shared in an official statement. “When I think of all those things, I think of Levi’s.” According to the Cécred founder, the switch from Chapter 1’s jeans and a T-shirt to all-denim was deliberate — and inspired by the versatility of womenswear. “For the second chapter in our collaboration we had even more fun in reimagining the denim-on-denim narrative, through the lens of a woman who can be sexy, bold and a fierce competitor, all at once,” she said in the press release. “We wanted to celebrate the duality of grace and power.”

As Beyoncé prepares for her highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter tour (it kicks off in L.A. on April 28), keep an eye out for her next denim duo in the coming weeks. Who knows? Maybe she’ll wear a Levi’s piece or two on stage.