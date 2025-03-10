You’ve heard it over and over: Fashion is cyclical. Meaning, specific styles pop in and out of the trend circuit, often coming back every 20 years or so. So, yes, despite many millennials protesting the revival, skinny jeans were bound to reappear. An early aughts favorite loved by Hollywood darlings like Paris Hilton and Kate Moss, the body-hugging bottoms were resurrected by none other than Miuccia Prada, having been a through-line in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. And, like it or not, the look has only picked up steam ever since the show.

“We’ve seen a clear demand for skinny and straight fits as the colder months have rolled in,” confirms Pistola’s founder, Grace Na. “Women are looking for form-fitting styles they can effortlessly pair with boots, booties, flats, or sneakers.” DL1961’s CEO and creative director, Sarah Faisal Ahmed, echoes Na, telling TZR that the denim brand has seen an increase in skinny jean purchases over the past six months. “I think people are craving a more sleek, tailored silhouette again, and the numbers show that the skinny is officially back.” AG Jeans has also seen an uptick in sales for its skinnies, according to its in-house stylist Ashley Catuzzi. “In 2024, we sold nearly $1.2 million in the Farrah Skinny, which ranked as our number five overall style, and we anticipate this style to continue to be a success in the coming years,” she reveals.

Of course, the fashion crowd is no longer wearing the polarizing denim look with quintessential early ‘00s staples like velour zip-up jackets and peplum tops. Just look to celebrities who have breathed new life into the silhouette. Take Bella Hadid, who recently stepped out in New York City wearing flared skinny jeans — which combined two 2025 denim trends in one — with an oversized fur-lined leather jacket. Meanwhile, in January, Gen Z influencer Alix Earle launched a full-blown skinny jeans collection in partnership with FRAME. “I’ve always had a pair of skinny jeans in my closet, which is how this idea came to be,” the content creator told Elle about the line. In the campaign imagery, Earle kept it simple with styling, pairing her denim with a classic striped tee.

Scroll ahead for five skinny jean outfit ideas to copy in 2025. The bottoms may turn heads, but who says that’s a bad thing?

Keep It Cohesive

Follow Hadid’s lead and opt for a flared iteration before fully going in with skin-tight jeans. Opting for a monochromatic look, like this all-black outfit, is another way to ease into the trend.

Lean Into Layering

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

If you're someone who chooses classics over trends, style the denim look with all your trusty pieces, such as a short trench coat, cable knit sweater, and tall leather boots. Spice things up with a bright-colored handbag (or not, that decision is totally up to you).

Tuck Them In

Catuzzi suggests tucking your skinnies into boots, such as a popular riding style. If jeans are permitted in your office, pair yours with a long blazer, a striped button-up, and a work-approved tote.

Bare Some Skin

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Feeling extra daring? Pair your low-slung skinny jeans with a midriff-revealing crop top for a look straight out of 2003. However, an of-the-moment fur coat and butter yellow bag will keep the getup from reading too nostalgic.

Throw In A Print

Give your light wash skinny jeans a fresh look with the addition of sleek snakeskin boots, as shown by influencer Sabina Socol. For this finicky between-seasons weather, a light jacket and sweater tied around your neck is a smart styling move.