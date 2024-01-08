Margot Robbie Recreated The 1977 “Superstar Barbie” Doll At The Golden Globes

As soon as Margot Robbie’s headline-making Barbie press tour style wrapped up in mid-July, fashion enthusiasts immediately began fantasizing about her awards season rotation. Would she (and stylist Andrew Mukamal) continue to recreate the iconic doll’s retro repertoire at various A-list affairs? Or, maybe she would shock everyone and ditch her character’s signature plethora of pink for more minimalist selections from some of her favorite designers like Balmain and Bottega Veneta. Well, Barbie devotees everywhere can sigh a breath of relief, because according to Robbie’s recreation of another vintage Barbie look at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, it seems Robbie’s opting for the former.

Ahead of accepting the inaugural award for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” on Jan. 7, Robbie walked the red carpet in head-to-toe fuchsia pink, which was an adaptation of the “Superstar Barbie” from 1977 — a look TZR predicted she would channel back in July! Robbie’s custom Armani ensemble was a top-notch replica of the disco-ready doll, starting with the sequin maxi dress that featured a plunging neckline and a narrow sheath skirt. She also took style cues from Mattel’s original extravagant accents, along with ankle-strap pink pumps from Manolo Blahnik, and most notably, the matching tulle boa, which again — just like the doll — Robbie wore loosely around her elbows. The only subtle difference between Robbie and her alter ego? While “Superstar Barbie” famously wore what appears to be a bedazzled gold necklace, the Academy Award-winning actor let her show-stopping gown fill the glitz quota and instead opted for simple diamond stud earrings and no necklace at all.

It seemed Robbie loved her Armani moment so much, she just had to wear it again. For a star-studded after-party at the Château Marmont immediately following the ceremony, the fashion muse changed into an all-black version of her “Superstar Barbie” design. Just like her red carpet attire, the noir look featured the same sequin maxi, another tulle boa, and pointy Manolo Blahnik pumps, however the darker shade made it feel perfect for a fun night out in Hollywood.

BACKGRID

Since we’re 1/1 with our Robbie red carpet predictions, we’re placing our bets now that she’ll take notes from either the 50th Anniversary Glamour Doll or the Collector Mattel 75th Anniversary Doll at the upcoming Academy Awards (mark your calendars for March 10!). In the meantime, tap into her latest Barbie-inspired designer look with the curated edit of fuchsia styles below.