One thing you should note about Emma Stone: When the actor walks a red carpet, she will show up dressed to impress — and her recent looks are a testament to that. On the heels of the New York premiere for her upcoming film Poor Thing, where she donned a one-of-a-kind Louis Vuitton creation, Stone arrived at the U.K. premiere last evening in a dreamy soft powder blue slip dress from the luxury label. Considering she’s been a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador since 2017, the dreamy number was a fitting choice for the special night.

On Dec. 14, Stone took to the red carpet at London’s Barbican Centre, where she provided a lesson in color mixing. First, the A-lister slipped into the breathtaking icy blue gown from the storied French fashion house, which was designed by its creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The ankle-length dress included a sheer v-shaped neckline, spaghetti straps, and a medley of buttons on the sides. Then, Stone threw on a periwinkle robe with a floor-sweeping train, which oh-so casually rested on her shoulders while she posed for photographers (blue is her color, no?). Stone’s accessories were, unsurprisingly, equally as lust-worthy. The actor opted for eye-grabbing diamond earrings and strappy metallic heels. She nixed a necklace to allow her gorgeous number to take center stage.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

If Stone’s look for the New York Poor Things premiere on Dec. 6 flew under your radar, here’s another chance to take it all in. For the event, she donned a custom crystal and pearl-encrusted Louis Vuitton dress with hand embroidery, which took over 550 hours to create (!). And though the sunny yellow gown made a bold statement on its own, she pushed the outfit one step further with a dramatic flower choker necklace. Bravo, Stone.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Should you be just as blown away by Stone’s latest ensemble, emulate the look with the assortment of styles ahead. Here's to hoping she continues her incredible red carpet streak.