Lindsay Lohan continued her nostalgia-infused red carpet streak at the London premiere of Freakier Friday on Thursday evening. After nodding to her The Parent Trap past earlier this week, the actor tipped her hat to her character in the original Freaky Friday with her latest look.

The 39-year-old and her stylist Andrew Mukamal turned to Ludovic de Saint Sernin for a custom slinky chainmail gown. The lavender number was an ode to the scene where Tess Coleman performs Ultimate at her mom Anna’s wedding. Instead of the lace detailing on the original, Lohan’s souped-up version featured crystal embellishment on the cups, across the torso, and on the hem.

As fans immediately understood the reference and shared side-by-side images on social media, the mom-of-one beamed as she walked the carpet arm-in-arm with the Paris-based designer behind the dress.

For the pièce de résistance, Mukamal tapped Judith Lieber to create a blinged-out handbag in the shape of a guitar. Rather than go barefoot like Tess, Manolo Blahnik Paloma sandals completed the look, as well as Samer Halimeh New York jewelry.

For the UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Lohan and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis were on cloud 9 as a shower of confetti rained down on them.

Curtis, 66, opted for a scarlet Stella McCartney moment on the evening. The Oscar winner wore a vivid red round neck cape midi dress from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, doubling down on the monochrome with a Givenchy clutch bag in a matching shade.

Emerging star Julia Butters, who plays Lohan’s daughter in the movie, also cemented her status as one to watch on the red carpet. The 16-year-old works with stylist Enrique Melendez — who’s undoubtedly had a busy week as his client Jenna Ortega promotes Wednesday season two across the globe as well.

While Butters has been in front of the camera since she was a kid, she’s effectively defining her cool girl ingénue status in the fashion world alongside Melendez. For Thursday’s outing, the duo went for New York City-based indie brand Sons of Gemini. Butters wore an army green leather and tartan two-piece with zip detailing from designer Naythan Doan’s debut collection. Slick eggplant-hued Single Slingback Pumps by Italian label Valentina Rangoni sealed the deal.

The film also puts 18-year-old Sophia Hammons into the spotlight. Playing Lindsay’s future step daughter, she’s integral to the four-way switch plot of the sequel.

For the premiere, the California-native wore a shimmering pale pink high neck sequin gown and silver pointed toe Regent court shoes by Kurt Geiger, styled by Jordan Dorso.

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8.