The excitement surrounding tonight’s 81st Golden Globes has been palpable for weeks, if not months. That’s because not only does the annual event kick off award show season, but many of the films and television shows up for accolades have hit a fever pitch in the entertainment world — we’re talking about you, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Succession. The fashion moments at the 2024 Golden Globes, too, are bound to leave a lasting imprint on the industry. Then again, how could Hollywood’s top A-listers arrive in anything less than spectacular for the long-awaited evening?

One star who is already generating buzz on social media is Margot Robbie, who took to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles wearing a very Barbie-looking sparkly hot pink gown from Armani Privé. Then there was Alison Williams, who embodied the season’s peplum trend with a glitzy black dress. Viewers at home surely didn’t miss Julianne Moore’s lavish custom Bottega Veneta look, which featured a strapless silhouette and pockets. And in lieu of a floor-sweeping gown, Ariana Greenblatt surprised fans by showing up in high-waisted black trousers from Saint Laurent.

Before we give away too many sartorial details from this evening, explore the best looks from the 2024 Golden Globes below. And don’t forget to keep checking back, as we’ll update the gallery throughout the night (there are always a few fashionably late attendees... you know who they are).

Christina Ricci

Ricci wore a see-through look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence went with sophisticated black dress by Christian Dior.

Emily Blunt

Blunt donned a custom Alexander McQueen look.

Taylor Swift

Swift made a dramatic entrance in a vibrant green custom Gucci look.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez turned heads in a custom rosette-heavy look courtesy of Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Emma Stone

Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress with sweet floral details.

Greta Lee

Lee opted for a dreamy custom Loewe number.

Natalie Portman

Portman couldn’t have looked more stunning in her Christian Dior Haute Couture gown.

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston arrived in a custom LBD from Dolce & Gabbana.

Ali Wong

The comedian went for an angelic dress by Christian Dior, shoes by Melissa, and Swarovski jewelry.

Meryl Streep

Instead of a gown, Streep donned a two-piece sequin custom Valentino outfit.

Florence Pugh

Pugh embraced the ongoing red color craze in a custom Valentino look.

Dua Lipa

Lipa commanded attention in a unique Schiaparelli dress.

Carey Mulligan

Mulligan chose Schiaparelli for her red carpet moment.

Brie Larson

Dazzling in a custom lavender Prada piece, Larson proved pastels work for winter just fine.

Elle Fanning

Wearing a vintage Pierre Balmain dress, Fanning joined in on the evening’s bow trend.

Billie Eilish

Never one to shy away from an unexpected red carpet moment, Billie Eilish went with a Willy Chavarria getup.

Amanda Seyfried

Another bow sighting! Seyfried channeled the look via a custom Armani Privé number.

Issa Rae

Rae turned up in shiny gold Pamella Roland dress.

Rosamund Pike

Pike wore a dramatic Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2019 Couture outfit.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah went for a curve-hugging custom Louis Vuitton gown in a deep shade of royal purple.

Reese Witherspoon

The actor look statuesque is a streamlined black Monique Lhuillier dress with blush trim.

America Ferrera

Ferrera made her appearance in silver sheath covered in fun floral embellishment.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen chose a white lace look courtesy of Vivienne Westwood.

Angela Bassett

Bassett was the picture of elegance in custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Quinta Brunson

Brunson dazzled in custom Balmain.

Ariana Greenblatt

The Barbie star skipped a dress in favor of a white button-down and black floor-length trousers.

Gillian Anderson

The Crown actor wore a white strapless ballgown from Gabriela Hearst.

Helen Mirren

Mirren flaunted a vivid purple custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Julia Garner

Garner wowed in a sequin Christian Dior Couture number.

Margot Robbie

Robbie channeled her on-screen alter ego in a hot pink look.

Alison Williams

Williams opted for a black dress with peplum and sequins from Giambattista Valli’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture.

Julianne Moore

Moore went with a striking red custom Bottega Veneta gown.

Hunter Schafer

Schafer wore a light pink custom Prada number.

Selena Gomez

Gomez stood out in a red custom Armani Privé number.

Natasha Lyonne

Can’t stop staring at Lyonne’s one-of-a-kind Schiaparelli Couture gown? Same.

Ayo Edebiri

Edebiri tapped into the red color trend with her custom Prada dress.

Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan also opted for crimson in a stunning off-the-shoulder Sergio Hudson gown with buttons up the front.

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six star opted for Chanel Couture for her red carpet moment.

Naomi Watts

Watts glistened in Fendi, fresh off the Fall/Winter 2023 Couture runway.

Danielle Brooks

Brooks turned heads in custom Moschino and Swarovski jewelry.

